UP Polls: Anupriya campaigns against her sister in Sirathu

In Sirathu assembly constituency of Kaushambi, Union Minister Anupriya Patel slammed her older sister Pallavi Patel, who is the Samajwadi Party-Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) alliance candidate against Keshav Prasad Maurya.
Anupriya Patel addressing a gathering in Sirathu. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Lucknow/prayagraj

Union Minister Anupriya Patel, while campaigning for deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Sirathu assembly constituency of Kaushambi, hit out at her elder sister Pallavi Patel who is the Samajwadi Party-Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) alliance candidate against Maurya.

“Decide whom to choose—a daughter who chose to carry forward the legacy of Apna Dal founder the late Sonelal Patel (father of Anupriya and Pallavi) forward or the one who pledged the Apna Dal to someone’s feet,” Anupriya, the national president of Apna Dal (Sonelal), said during her campaign.

Pallavi is contesting the elections on Samajwadi Party’s symbol and Anupriya hit out at her, saying that Apna Dal (Sonelal) never contested the election on any other party’s symbol. “Pallavi got the entire property bequeathed in her name. Ask her questions on this when she comes here to campaign,” Anupriya said.

Anupriya’s mother Krishna Patel had set up Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) after a bitter family feud which saw Anupriya along with her Apna Dal (Sonelal) siding with BJP while her mother and sister stayed together. “With your blessings, Sonelal’s daughter has risen from being a lawmaker in state assembly to an MP and a Union minister,” she said. Later, Anupriya Patel addressed a public meeting at BBS Inter College ground in Kadilpur in Prayagraj where she sought support for BJP’s Allahabad West seat candidate and cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh.

