UP Polls: Double engine government working for Ram Rajya in Uttar Pradesh, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the BJP’s double engine government was working to set up Ram Rajya in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing public meetings in favour of BJP candidates at Milkipur and Bikapur in Ayodhya, Yogi said the state should continue to have the double engine government to develop the temple town as the best town in the world.

He urged the people not to be slack and ensure that BJP won all the seats in Ayodhya and got a tally of 325 seats in the UP polls.

Giving a detailed account of how the Modi and Yogi governments’ efforts led to beginning of construction of Ram temple, he said he entire world was looking towards Ayodhya now and the 2022 polls was the first election being held in the state after the end of 500-year-long wait for construction of the Ram temple.

Yogi used the occasion to target the SP, BSP and Congress, saying these parties could not have worked for construction of Ram temple. He also said the double engine government was distributing free ration and this would not have been possible during the tenure of SP, BSP and Congress led governments.

He said the BJP government was working with a motto of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ (development for all with everybody’s cooperation) while Samajwadi Party government worked for ‘sabka saath, saifai khandan ka vikas’ (development of Saifai family with cooperation of all). Saifai is the native village of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The chief minister said the SP government’s first decision was to withdraw cases against terrorists who attacked the Ram temple complex. He said the SP government did not want development of UP and urged people to not vote for those who questioned the Covid-19 vaccine and called it BJP vaccine.

He said the state was ruled by goons before 2017 and added that he put the goons and Mafiosi behind the bars when he came o power in 2017.