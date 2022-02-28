UP Polls: Dy CM KP Maurya campaigns against former cabinet colleague SP Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday campaigned against former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who is contesting the assembly elections from Fazilnagar on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

After declaration of elections, Swami Prasad had rebelled against the BJP, triggering a spate of resignations, mostly of backward leaders -- all of whom headed to Samajwadi Party.

Keshav Maurya urged the people to help BJP candidate Surendra Kushwaha win and spoke of how the BJP’s “double engine” government has worked to restore the identity many UP districts.

“Don’t waste your vote, because only the BJP government can usher in prosperity,” Keshav Maurya said while campaigning in the region with former Congress minister RPN Singh, who had recently joined BJP.

Fazilnagar assembly segment is in Kushinagar district, revered by Buddhists from across the globe as it is the place where Buddha attained salvation.

“The land where Lord Buddha attained salvation is among the several such districts whose identity and glory was restored by the BJP government. We are working on restoring the pride of all the districts,” Maurya said while slamming the Samajwadi Party for its alleged appeasement politics.

“Individuals don’t matter. BJP’s focus is on winning each seat,” said BJP leader Navin Srivasatava, when asked if getting Keshav Maury to campaign in Fazilnagar was part of a BJP plan to rattle Swami Prasad.

Maurya also addressed public meetings in support of BJP and Nishad Party alliance candidate Vivekanand Pandey from Khadda assembly, another constituency in Kushinagar district.

In Tanda assembly segment, of Ambedkar Nagar district, Keshav Maurya said none was safe in SP government tenure.

“During SP government, most of those sitting in vehicles carrying a party flag had a shady conduct,” Maurya said adding that now, under BJP rule, criminals were behind bars.