UP Polls: SP, BSP and Congress only betrayed Muslims, says Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said here on Sunday that the “SP, BSP and Congress had only betrayed the Muslims. After garnering their votes, they did nothing for their good.”

Owaisi was in Kheri to campaign for party candidate from Lakhimpur constituency.

Owaisi also flayed the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over the ‘triple talaq’ and ‘hizab’ issues and said “while triple talaq had actually caused harm to Muslim women’s interests, the ‘hizab’ controversy had affected the education of Muslim girls.”

Taking a jibe at chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his claim to have eliminated crime and criminals, Owaisi said “if criminals and Mafiosi had been eliminated from UP, Yogi Ji should answer then who were those shooting at an MP (Owaisi himself).”

Owaisi reiterated his party’s commitment that if voted to power in UP, the ‘Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha’ (an alliance between AIMIM, Jan Adhikar Party and some other outfits) would ensure an OBC and a dalit chief minister by rotation after 2.5 years, and three deputy chief ministers.

The focus of Owaisi’s attack was BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

Owaisi said “the BJP only does politics of hate and during the last five years (in UP), it has only created hatred.”

Attacking BJP on ‘triple talaq’ issue, Owaisi said he himself was against ‘triple talaq’ but what the BJP had done by enacting the law had actually harmed Muslim women, contrary to BJP’s claims to have done good.

On the ‘hizab’ controversy of Karnataka, Owaisi said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who in Parliament had talked of giving Quran in one hand and computer in other hand of Muslim youths, had kept silent on the ‘hizab’ row though it had affected the college-going Muslim girls’ education.”

Taking a dig at SP, Owaisi said “the SP garnered votes of Muslims by creating fear of BJP among them but did nothing for them after coming to power.”

“No participation in education and jobs for them (Muslims) was ensured when in power,” he said.

“How long this would continue?” Owaisi asked and said “time has come to elect their (Muslims’) own leader.”

