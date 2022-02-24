UP polls: Turnout crosses 60 per cent in Lucknow

The voter turnout in Lucknow crossed the 60% mark for the first time since the 1952 assembly elections on Wednesday, district magistrate (DM) and district election officer Abhishek Prakash said after the polling got over here.

The Lucknow district with its nine assembly constituencies recorded an average polling percentage of 60.05.

The voter turnout in Lucknow has been increasing in the past 10 years. It was 58.45% in 2017 and 56.49% in the 2012 assembly elections.

Prakash expressed his thanks to Lucknowites for actively participating in this electoral process. He said such a wonderful turnout was possible only because of the efforts of every person involved in the entire process.

Within Lucknow, Bakshi Ka Talab registered the highest turnout at 69%. Mohanlalganj recorded 67.48%, Malihabad 66.10%, Sarojini Nagar 60.10%, Lucknow West 58.21%, Lucknow Central 56.02%, Lucknow North 55.50%, Lucknow East 55.26%, and Lucknow Cantt 53.57%.

Malihadbad and Mohanlalganj are completely rural constituencies. Sarojini Nagar and BKT have a mix of rural and urban areas. The five other constituencies are all urban areas.

In 2017, the turnout in some of the constituencies was: Lucknow East 53.62 %, Bakshi Ka Talab 66.78%, Mohanlalganj 65.20%, Malihabad 66.82% and Sarojini Nagar 58.40%.

Lucknow Central, a predominantly urban assembly constituency, recorded voter turnout of 53.14% in 2017.

In the assembly election five years ago, Lucknow North witnessed 56.71% polling and Lucknow West 56.12%.

Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) DK Thakur said the polling in Lucknow was conducted freely and fearlessly as adequate security arrangements were made across the state capital.

There are a total of 38,04,114 voters enrolled in nine constituencies of the state capital.

Earlier in the day, according to data shared by the Lucknow district administration, voter turnout was more in the rural and semi-urban areas.

Malihabad, Bakshi Ka Talab and Mohanlalganj assembly constituencies recorded 61.25%, 57.25% and 56.37% polling, respectively, till 5pm.

It stated that voter turnout witnessed in the urban areas of Lucknow North (54.8%) and Lucknow West (54.5%), respectively till 5pm. Till that time, the turnout in Lucknow Central was 51.12%. In Lucknow Cantt, it was 52.98% till 5pm. The turnout in Sarojini Nagar was 53.26% and Lucknow West 54.5% till 5pm.

Average 8.19% turnout was reported in the first two hours between 7 and 9am, but it gained momentum later in the day.

As per the district election office, only the turnout in BKT (10.25%) was over 10 % till 9am.

In the first two hours, the turnout in the remaining constituencies was Malihabad (9%), Sarojini Nagar (9.21%), Lucknow West (7.60%), Lucknow North (9.20%), Lucknow East (8.40%), Lucknow Central (5.53%), Lucknow Cantt (5.36%) and Mohanlalganj (8%).

Polling gained momentum after 9am. Turnout of 46.79% was reported in another eight hours between 9am and 5pm —13.23% between 9 and 11am, 13.67% between 11am and 1pm and 12.72% between 1 and 3pm. Nearly, 7.15% was reported between 3 and 5pm.