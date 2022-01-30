Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: BJP fulfilled all promises, says JP Nadda; repeats ‘sabka saath’ agenda in Hathras

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fulfilled all its promises to the people and in no way has stepped back, said party’s national president JP Nadda on Sunday during a poll rally in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. He also said that ever since the BJP government took charge in the state in 2017, the basis of development has been “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”.

“One thing about the BJP, I can say, is that whatever the BJP has said it has fulfilled. The party has not turned back in any way. All other political parties keep changing according to the seasons,” Nadda said during the rally.

Further, he also reiterated the ruling party’s development agenda in the state and said that before the BJP came to power in 2017, leaders in the state talked only about caste and religion and development of their own family and people.

“Today, all the leaders are talking about development. Earlier these people used to talk only about caste and religion. Their model of development was ‘Our family, Our people’. Ever since the government of Yogi (Adityanath) came, the basis of development is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’,” he said.

Urging the people to decide whom to vote for based on their work, Nadda said that every party makes popular promises during election times. “Take decision based on our work. We did what we said. We revoked Article 370. They (oppositions) gave protection to goons. No riots took [place] under CM Yogi govt. There is no tension between communities,” he said.

“In elections, every political party and every leader tries to make his point in his own way. In such a situation, when politicians make popular promises, the voter gets confused. In such a situation, the basis for choosing a political party should be what that leader and that party have done in the past,” he further said.

Prior to the rally, Nadda held a door-to-door campaign in the constituency and distributed pamphlets to the residents there, seeking support for the party’s candidate.

Earlier in the day, Nadda held a similar rally and a door-to-door campaign in Shikohabad in the state. Meanwhile, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh also held a similar campaign in Farrukhabad.

UP will witness a seven-phase election starting on February 10 with the last phase scheduled on March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.