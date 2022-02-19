What Rajnath Singh said amid slogans over jobs at UP rally

Defence minister Rajnath Singh’s poll speech on Saturday was interrupted in Uttar Pradesh amid slogans over jobs. The BJP leader stopped midway – shortly after he began his address – and tried to keep his poise as he turned to those demanding: “Sena bharti chaalu ho (army recruitments should begin)”.

The defence minister was campaigning in UP’s Collonelganj – about 100 km from state capital Lucknow - when some people at the public meeting began shouting: “Humari maange poori karo (fulfill our demands),” the slogan said.

The 70-year-old leader is seen asking somebody on the stage in a video tweeted by BJP – “What are they saying”. “Sena bharti chaalu ho,” he is told.

To this, the seasoned BJP leader responds: “Hogi, hogi, hogi…chinta maat karo, sun jao (It will happen, don't worry).”

The minister further said that the youth's woes are the government's too. “Owing to coronavirus, some problems had arrived,” Singh explained to the people, and urges them to say “Bharat Mata ki Jai”

Singh said he understands the “pain of the youth”, especially amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The BJP has been attacked by the opposition parties – including Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and the Congress – over issues such as unemployment. Akhilesh Yadav has even promised that if voted to power, he will be able to generate maximum jobs in the state.

On Saturday, the defence minister said that he can confidently put forth that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the best political front to govern India. “I can say with confidence that whatever the BJP says, they do. I cannot say with certainty that no BJP worker lies, but as a party, we deliver what we promise,” he said.

Singh also echoed his colleague at the Union cabinet Amit Shah, who earlier in the day at a public meeting in Rae Bareli, promised to give gas cylinders to every household of Uttar Pradesh. “If voted to power, we will give a gas cylinder free-of-cost to every household of the state during Holi and Diwali,” the defence minister added.

Inflation has also been another issue that has brought the ruling BJP under attack from rivals in UP.

The BJP has claimed to have eliminated ‘parivarwadi’ and ‘mafiaraj’ in the northern state, and generated crores of jobs across Uttar Pradesh.

The third phase of assembly elections, of total seven phases, is scheduled on Sunday (February 20). As many as 56 constituencies across 16 districts will vote.