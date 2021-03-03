Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat polls: Reservation list of seats released
Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat polls: Reservation list of seats released

The reservation lists are being announced as part of chief minister Yogi Adityanath's rotational formula for reservation according to which seats reserved for categories scheduled caste (SCs), scheduled tribe (STs) and other backward classes (OBCs) earlier will not be reserved for the same categories this year.
Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The polls will be held to elect a total of 57,207 heads this year.(Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)

The Uttar Pradesh administration has released reservation lists of seats for Agra, Varanasi, Kannuaj, Mirzapur, Amethi among other districts for the upcoming three-tier Uttar Pradesh gram panchayat election.

As per the system, the seats for the categories will be reserved on the basis of their population.

With the announcement of these seats, candidates in the fray now know where they can contest elections from. The final list, after all the objections are cleared, will be published around March 10 and the elections are scheduled for April.

While the lists for Rampur, Amethi, Muradabad, Merut, Baliya, Ghazipur, Bhadohi, Banda, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Ghaziabad, Sambal, Eta, Kasganj and Firozabad have been released, lists for other districts will be announced later on Wednesday, according to Hindustan.

The polls will be held to elect a total of 57,207 heads this year. The five-year term of the current village gram panchayats ended on December 25, 2020.

