Uttarakhand polls: Amit Shah on day-long campaign trail today

Union home minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Uttarakhand on Friday during which he will interact with different sections of society ahead of the Assembly election in the state.

Sharing details of his day-long plans, Shah wrote on Twitter a day ago, "Tomorrow, I will stay in Rudraprayag on my visit to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. I will start my day here by seeking blessings of Mahadev at Baba Rudranath Temple and then I will go door-to-door in Rudraprayag and contact people. I will also interact with different sections of the society in various programmes."

Later in the day, Shah will interact with former Army personnel. He will also hold "Matri Shakti Samvaad"(interaction with women) around 2pm. Thereafter, Shah will speak to members of the Scheduled Caste community.

The event comes a day after the Union home minister arranged a similar day-long public event in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and Gautam Buddh Nagar that also included a house-to-house contact campaign and effective voter communication.

Uttarakhand will go to the Assembly elections in a single phase on February 14, while the counting of votes in Uttarakhand and for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa will be done on March 10.