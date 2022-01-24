Uttarakhand polls: Ex-CM Harish Rawat named Congress candidate from Ramnagar

The Congress on Monday released its second list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly election. Among notable faces, former chief minister Harish Rawat has been named as the party’s candidate from the Ramnagar seat. The Congress is yet to announce candidates for another six seats.

Rawat had contested from two seats in the last assembly polls and had lost from both. Earlier when asked about the seat where he wants to contest, the veteran Congress leaders had said the party leadership will take a call on his candidature. Ramnagar is Rawat's native place and he had done his schooling from there.

Harak Singh Rawat, who recently switched over from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has not been fielded, but his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain has been named from the Lansdowne Assembly seat.

On Saturday, the Congress had released its first list of 53 candidates that included party’s state unit president Ganesh Godiyal and leader of Opposition in the assembly Pritam Singh. While Godiyal will contest from the Srinagar seat, Singh has been fielded from the Chakrata (ST) constituency.

Assembly election in the hill state is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on February 14. The counting of votes for all 70 Assembly constituencies will take place on March 10.

