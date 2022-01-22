Home / Elections / Uttarakhand Assembly Election / Uttarakhand polls: Harish Rawat says AAP has no chance of forming govt
uttarakhand assembly election

Uttarakhand polls: Harish Rawat says AAP has no chance of forming govt

Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the Uttarakhand assembly polls under the leadership of retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal.
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat.(ANI file photo)
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat.(ANI file photo)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 07:41 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party has no chance of forming a government in the state.

"No chance for a third party. It's not Delhi where people will come, say something and it will be discussed everywhere. Understanding the geographical situation and all kinds of situations and then making a policy needs time. They will have to give that time," Rawat told ANI.

"The parties that existed earlier have disappeared gradually. Uttarakhand Kranti Dal too, which has a history of struggle, has been pushed by people into the bag of history. So, no question about a new party," he added.

Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the Uttarakhand assembly polls under the leadership of retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal.

When asked about Harak Singh Rawat's return to the Congress, the former chief minister said: "It's good that he's part of the party. Decisions within the party are taken on basis of various ideas. The party always decides by looking ahead. Party's decision is supreme."

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on February 14. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out