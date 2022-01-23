Cong releases first list of 53 candidates for Uttarakhand polls

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 53 candidates, including party’s state president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Pritam Singh, for the Uttarakhand assembly elections. While Godiyal will contest from the Srinagar seat, Singh has been fielded from the Chakrata (ST) constituency.

The names of former chief minister Harish Rawat and Harak Singh Rawat, who joined the party on Friday, do not figure in the first list.

Yashpal Arya, a former Bharatiya Janata Party minister, who had recently joined the Congress, has been fielded from his Bajpur (SC) constituency.

Sumit Hridayesh, the son of senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh who died in June last year, has been fielded from Haldwani assembly seat.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power back from the BJP in the hill state.

Assembly elections in Uttarakhand will be held in a single-phase on February 14. The counting of votes for all 70 assembly constituencies will take place on March 10.