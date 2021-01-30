IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Advantage TMC, as regional parties enter Bengal polls race
On Thursday, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren addressed his first rally at Jhargram, a district with a high tribal population.(HT file)
On Thursday, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren addressed his first rally at Jhargram, a district with a high tribal population.(HT file)
west bengal assembly election

Advantage TMC, as regional parties enter Bengal polls race

  • Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United), and the main opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD); the Samajwadi Party (SP), Jharkhand’s governing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) as well as Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to contest the polls either in alliance or on their own.
READ FULL STORY
By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:10 PM IST

As West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee seeks to consolidate anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) votes ahead of the assembly polls due in March-April, Hindi heartland parties are gearing up to enter the race. The entry is expected to split the votes of Hindi-speaking and tribal people. The advantage of such a division, no matter how small, may help the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in some regions, say leaders of the ruling party.

The BJP has set a target of winning over 200 of the state’s 294 seats. Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who was roped in by Banerjee in 2019 after the BJP won 18 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats, has said he will leave his profession if the party gets over 99 seats.

Against this backdrop, Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United), or JDU, and the main opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD); the Samajwadi Party (SP), Jharkhand’s governing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) as well as Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to contest the polls either in alliance with local parties or on their own.

These parties have contested seats in Bengal in the past without much success. But this time the electoral dynamics are significant because of the inroads BJP has made. Banerjee has branded the BJP as “a party of outsiders” while making efforts to reach out to Hindi-speaking voters. She has promised to set up a Hindi language university and declare two holidays on Chhath Puja.

On Thursday, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren addressed his first rally at Jhargram, a district with a high tribal population. In the adjoining districts, the BJP won the Lok Sabha seats of Purulia, Bishnupur, and Midnapore in 2019. Tribals constitute a sizeable chunk of voters in these seats.

Addressing the audience in Santhali, Soren said the JMM will contest the polls to revive the dream of having a greater Jharkhand for the tribal people. Though Soren targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre, Banerjee, while addressing members of the Hindi-speaking population in Kolkata, took offense.

“What is this? I attended his swearing-in ceremony and offered my support to him and his party. And today he has come to Bengal to field candidates. This is unfair,” she said.

The BJP sees in this a calculated plan. "The chief minister’s reaction was meant for public consumption. She and Soren have an understanding. However, the JMM cannot eat into the votes of the BJP. The TMC has done nothing for development in the tribal belt. Similarly, the local population is also aware that tribal people in Jharkhand got nothing from Soren so far,” said Khagen Murmu, Bengal BJP’s tribal front president and Lok Sabha member from Malda.

With Bengal having a sizeable number of Bihari voters, most of whom live in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, and West Burdwan districts, the JD(U) plans to contest around 60-70 seats. “The number of seats has not been finalized yet. Our national general secretary Gulam Rasool Baliyawi is camping in Bengal. The BJP is our ally in Bihar but in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, and Karnataka, we have contested against each other. Bengal is not an unknown territory for us. We want to expand our base and project Nitish Kumar’s Bihar model,” said JD (U) leader Rajeev Ranjan.

The JD(U) wants to contest seats in Malda and Murshidabad, where Muslim voters are in majority. All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) headed by Asaduddin Owaisi also plans to contest seats in the two districts.

AIMIM’s entry is expected to indirectly help the BJP by splitting Muslim votes that go to the TMC.

Muslims accounted for the state’s 27.01% population, according to the 2011 census.

The RJD said it will contest with an anti-BJP agenda. “My colleagues and I will reach Kolkata on Saturday. Our only goal is to defeat the BJP. We will hold a workers’ meeting on January 31 to review ground reality. We are supposed to meet either Mamata Banerjee or her nephew Abhishek Banerjee on February 1,” said RJD leader Shyam Rajak.

Kiranmoy Nanda, who served as minister in the Jyoti Basu and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee governments when his West Bengal Socialist Party merged with the SP, said he is in Kolkata to take stock of the political scenario. “We are yet to decide where our candidates will be fielded. We are not part of the Left alliance,” said Nanda.

Barrackpore Lok Sabha member Arjun Singh, who formed the TMC’s Hindi cell before joining the BJP in 2019, said no regional party can make any difference. “This is a direct contest between the BJP and TMC. The TMC’s efforts to woo Hindi-speaking voters will not work. Personally, I think the JD(U) may opt-out of the polls at a later stage.”

Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena, which Banerjee often describes as her national ally, announced on January 17 that it will contest the Bengal polls. The Sena will field candidates from at least 100 seats.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son, Aditya Thackeray, Anil Desai, and Sanjay Raut will campaign in the state, Ashoke Sarkar, the Sena’s general secretary in Bengal said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Md Salim said the RJD and NCP are part of the broad alliance of 16 Left and non-Left parties. “Bihar’s Loktantrik Janata Dal has announced that it will support the Left. The SP, however, is out of our alliance.”

A TMC leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said no matter how many are in the fray, this is a contest between the BJP and the TMC. “The presence of the regional parties can only cause damage to the BJP. Voters who are not looking for a change in government may support the regional parties.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 west bengal polls hemant soren rjd shiv sena mamata banerjeee
app
Close
TMC leader Rajib Banerjee. (File photo)
TMC leader Rajib Banerjee. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal: Ex-minister Rajib Banerjee quits as TMC MLA ahead of Amit Shah’s visit

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Exactly a week ago, Banerjee had stepped down from his ministerial post. Speculations were rife at that time that he may quit the ruling party to join the BJP ahead of the crucial assembly elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

More politicians likely to join BJP during Amit Shah’s 2-day visit to Bengal

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:10 AM IST
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, in a rally earlier this week, had sent a strong message to rebels within the party and had said that some leaders who had amassed huge wealth are now rushing to join the BJP to hide their money
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections.(ANI file photo)
Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections.(ANI file photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal Assembly elections: Cong to contest on 92 seats, Left Front get 101

ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Congress had won 44 seats while the Left Front emerged victorious in 33 seats during the 2016 elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The TMC chief attacked the Modi government on bringing the three contentious farm laws without any prior deliberations.(File photo)
The TMC chief attacked the Modi government on bringing the three contentious farm laws without any prior deliberations.(File photo)
india news

'First tackle Delhi, then think of Bengal': Mamata takes a jibe at Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:28 PM IST
She blamed the party at the Centre for the unfortunate incidents that took place on the 72nd Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Assembly Election: TMC to send party veteran to recce Nandigram

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Subrata Mukherjee would be camping in Nandigram between February 1 and February 3, visiting every block in the constituency and meeting the workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Eye on polls, TMC forms separate cells for SC, ST and OBCs

By Joydeep Thakur
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:08 AM IST
The party had only such unit but that too remained virtually defunct till it thought of reviving it after the Lok Sabha elections; the BJP already has separate units for these communities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghosal stepped step down as a district core committee member and spokesperson of the Hooghly district. (HT)
Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghosal stepped step down as a district core committee member and spokesperson of the Hooghly district. (HT)
west bengal assembly election

Another jolt for Mamata as MLA resigns from party posts; TMC issues notice

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:50 AM IST
  • The legislator’s actions ahead of the crucial assembly elections immediately drew the ire of the ruling party which issued him a showcause notice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

RSS rejects Ram chants at Netaji event in Bengal

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:40 AM IST
  • The RSS is of the view that the slogan hailing Lord Ram should not have been shouted at a government event organised to pay homage to Netaji.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
west bengal assembly election

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking ‘free and fair’ polls in West Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:26 PM IST
A public interest litigation (PIL) in this regard was filed in the apex court in December 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“People of Bengal will give a befitting reply to her in the next elections,” the BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said.(PTI File Photo)
“People of Bengal will give a befitting reply to her in the next elections,” the BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said.(PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP targets CM Mamata Banerjee for appeasement politics in Bengal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:43 AM IST
Banerjee on Saturday refused to speak at an official event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the beginning of the celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 124th birth anniversary after Bharatiya Janata Party supporters raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans just before Banerjee was to start her address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Switching political allegiance doesn't always guarantee leadership positions, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.(Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times File Photo)
Switching political allegiance doesn't always guarantee leadership positions, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.(Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Need to induct leaders from other parties to expand base': Bengal BJP chief

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:52 PM IST
In an interview to PTI, he also clarified that everybody has to abide by the rules and regulations of the party, be it the old-timers or the newcomers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress' West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada with Rahul Gandhi(PTI)
Congress' West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada with Rahul Gandhi(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Congress-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Accusing the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not focusing on people's issues, Prasada said this election in Bengal should have been about the performance of the BJP-led central government and what it has done for Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I still say what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow, let us do that” said Mamata Banerjee in her address(PTI Photo)
“I still say what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow, let us do that” said Mamata Banerjee in her address(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'We celebrate Netaji not just in election year': Mamata Banerjee's top 10 quotes

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:24 PM IST
“We will build an Azad Hind Monument. We will show how it will be done. They've spent thousands of crores in building statues and a new parliament complex. A monument, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built at Rajarhat." said the chief minister at the end of her rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the inauguration of 45th Regional Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2021_000048B)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the inauguration of 45th Regional Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2021_000048B)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

WB Governor Dhankhar promises violence-free assembly elections

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar blamed the previous Union governments for not paying enough respect to several freedom fighters like Netaji, Ambedkar and Sardar Patel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Terming TMC's allegations 'unfortunate', the CEC said the BSF was one of the finest forces.(PTI)
Terming TMC's allegations 'unfortunate', the CEC said the BSF was one of the finest forces.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Unfortunate': CEC Sunil Arora on TMC allegation that BSF is 'coercing' voters

Written by Prashasti Singh, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said concerns of political parties in West Bengal about the law and order situation in the state during electioneering for the upcoming polls will be addressed by ensuring optimal deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP