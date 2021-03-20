Bengal Polls: Congress Election Committee meet today to finalise candidates
Congress Election Committee (CEC) will hold a meeting on Saturday to finalise candidates for the fifth to eighth phase of West Bengal elections.
The meeting will be chaired by the party Interim President Sonia Gandhi.
The Congress has already decided to give tickets to sitting MLAs, Congress Party is fighting Assembly Polls on 92 seats in alliance with the Left parties.
According to sources, the discussion will be held for the rest of the seats in the last phases of West Bengal polls besides the sitting MLA's constituencies after that candidates will be announced shortly.
However, the party has not given a Chief Ministerial face in the state nor the alliance has decided.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
Bengal Polls: Congress Election Committee meet today to finalise candidates
'Thank God traitors quit TMC, saved party': Mamata's jibe at Adhikari family
- "Thank God, the 'Mir Jafars' (traitors) have left (TMC). I am relieved. It has saved us (the party)." Mamata Banerjee said.
PM Modi refers to WhatsApp outage to target Mamata govt during Bengal poll rally
'From note bandi to bank bandi, PM Modi has destroyed India's economy': Mamata
'BJP the only real party of West Bengal': PM Modi at poll rally in Kharagpur
Sisir Adhikari already an MP, need not join BJP, says Ghosh
- The comment came amid reports that Adhikari may join the BJP at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Kharagpur on Saturday.
‘Objective in Bengal polls is to defeat the BJP’: Sitaram Yechury
ED quizzes two TMC leaders over Saradha case, ex-MP summoned
TMC moves EC over ‘rigging’ fears, BJP alleges propaganda
25% candidates in Bengal polls have declared criminal cases against themselves
EC relaxes polling agent rule, says they only need to be voters in constituency
Major setback for AIMIM, party's Bengal in-charge quits ahead of assembly polls
West Bengal: BJP workers ransack party office in Malda, demand candidate change
After protests in poll-bound Bengal, both BJP and TMC replace candidates
'Speaking against PM Modi is speaking against nation': Suvendu Adhikari
- Earlier in the day, while addressing a rally in East Midnapore, Banerjee said, "Bid farewell to BJP, we don't want BJP. We don't want to see Modi's face. We don't want riots, looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana, Mir Jafar."