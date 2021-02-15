BJP’s Bengal election campaign to focus on central govt schemes
The BJP is preparing to launch an information blitzkrieg in poll-bound West Bengal, particularly in TMC strongholds, to draw the people’s attention to the loss of benefits resulting from the non-implementation of central schemes in the state.
According to party functionaries privy to the details, the BJP is keen on pivoting the election campaign in Bengal on economic development and wants to highlight the discrepancies in the implementation of schemes such as housing for the poor, water supply and gas connections for the poor.
“In TMC strongholds such as Kolkata Uttar, Kolkata Dakshin and parts of Jadavpur, the party will carry out targeted canvassing, reaching out to women, the poor and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes who have been deprived of the benefits of the schemes,” said a senior party leader aware of the campaign strategy, requesting anonymity.
The BJP is seeking to attract the 35.9 million women voters who make up 49% of the electorate, the SC communities that account for 23.51% of the population and the STs that are 5.8% of the population, according to the 2011 census.
In the 2019 general elections as well as a clutch of assembly polls including in Bihar last year, the BJP accrued electoral gains from leveraging the response to schemes that offered subsidised housing for the poor, free gas connections for households that relied on wood and other polluting fuels for cooking, rural electrification and construction of toilets to end open defecation.
Since women voters were perceived to have played a key role in the party’s performance; it wants to create a constituency of women supporters as well.
Union minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told HT in an interview that the West Bengal polls will be contested on the plank of development for the first time. Lashing out at the TMC government, he said nearly 7 million small and marginal farmers in the state had lost out on cash transfers of ₹6,000 per year. TMC says it has schemes aimed at providing health-care and empowerment of women and the EWS.
Amit Shah asks Bengal cyber cell to connect to 10 million people ahead of polls
- He asked the cell to form a WhatsApp group for the cyber team in every polling station area. There are around 80,000 polling stations in the state where the current population is projected to be 101.9 million, according to the census department.
Citizenship law will be enforced once Covid-19 ends: Amit Shah in Bengal
- The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which the Parliament passed last year, offers citizenship to non-Muslims who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014.
Mamata says she is like Royal Bengal Tiger, cannot be intimidated by BJP
- "There is no reason to think I am weak, I am not a person to be afraid of anything. I am a strong person and will keep my head high as long as I live and till then I will live like a Royal Bengal Tiger," Mamata Banerjee said
'Farmers will be left with nothing': Mamata Banerjee
- “They (BJP) will loot the farmers and take their land. The farmers will be left with nothing. Farmers will sow and reap their crops and they will take away everything from them” Mamata Banerjee said at a rally at Kalna in the West Bardhaman district
