BJP's Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination papers from Nandigram on March 12

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari will file his nomination papers from the Nandigram Assembly seat for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election on March 12, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

West Bengal: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination papers from Nandigram Assembly seat on March 12.



He will face CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in the election. — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2021

Notably, the Nandigram assembly constituency is set to be one of the most closely-observed political battlegrounds this year, as Adhikari is pitted against chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee herself.

On the other hand, actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP at the Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday, is also slated to begin his political campaigning for the party from March 12.

While releasing its first list of 57 poll candidates yesterday, the BJP had put an end to all speculations, and made it abundantly clear that the party was fielding Suvendu Adhikari - once a close aide of the TMC supremo - from his home turf Nandigram, in a direct contest against the chief minister.

Two days ago, Mamata Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat. Nandigram is the site of protests against the Left government which ignited a popular upsurge and catapulted the TMC to power in 2011.

Adhikari, who won the seat in 2016, quit the TMC in December last year and crossed over to the BJP. Banerjee relinquished her traditional seat Bhowanipore this time to cross swords with her former protege.