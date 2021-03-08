IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / BJP's Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination papers from Nandigram on March 12
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
west bengal assembly election

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination papers from Nandigram on March 12

All eyes would be on Nandigram, the site of protests against the Left government which had ignited a popular upsurge and catapulted the TMC to power in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:32 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari will file his nomination papers from the Nandigram Assembly seat for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election on March 12, news agency ANI reported on Monday.

Notably, the Nandigram assembly constituency is set to be one of the most closely-observed political battlegrounds this year, as Adhikari is pitted against chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee herself.

On the other hand, actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP at the Brigade Parade Ground on Sunday, is also slated to begin his political campaigning for the party from March 12.

While releasing its first list of 57 poll candidates yesterday, the BJP had put an end to all speculations, and made it abundantly clear that the party was fielding Suvendu Adhikari - once a close aide of the TMC supremo - from his home turf Nandigram, in a direct contest against the chief minister.

Two days ago, Mamata Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat. Nandigram is the site of protests against the Left government which ignited a popular upsurge and catapulted the TMC to power in 2011.

Adhikari, who won the seat in 2016, quit the TMC in December last year and crossed over to the BJP. Banerjee relinquished her traditional seat Bhowanipore this time to cross swords with her former protege.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suvendu adhikari west bengal assembly elections 2021 west bengal polls nandigram mamata banerjee
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
west bengal assembly election

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination papers from Nandigram on March 12

Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:32 PM IST
All eyes would be on Nandigram, the site of protests against the Left government which had ignited a popular upsurge and catapulted the TMC to power in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker stitches TMC party flags, in Howrah, West Bengal on March 7. (PTI)
A worker stitches TMC party flags, in Howrah, West Bengal on March 7. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal elections: TMC replaces candidate amid speculations that she may join BJP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:27 PM IST
TMC has cited ill-health as the reason for replacing Sarala Murmu, its candidate from Habibpur in Malda, with Pradeep Baskey. There are also speculations that some other district level TMC leaders from Malda may join BJP today
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the first case of candidate replacement in the run-up to the political do-or-die contest for both the TMC and the BJP. (ANI Photo)
This is the first case of candidate replacement in the run-up to the political do-or-die contest for both the TMC and the BJP. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal assembly polls: TMC changes its candidate for Habibpur constituency

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:38 PM IST
A senior TMC leader said the party nominates a candidate for a particular constituency "based on his or her winning possibility and not personal desires".
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee(ANI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata holds roadshow to counter BJP's narrative on women's safety in Bengal

Written by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:20 PM IST
The chief minister's roadshow in the city today may assume special significance ahead of the polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

TMC, BJP build helipads as Nandigram gears up for high-pitched poll battle

By HT Correspondent | First edit by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:12 AM IST
On April 1, chief minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee will take on her protege-turned-adversary and BJP’s candidate Suvendu Adhikari, from Nandigram
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mithun Chakraborty, who was close to CPI(M) leader Subhas Chakraborty till the latter died, took part in many social welfare activities in Bengal in the 1990s.
Mithun Chakraborty, who was close to CPI(M) leader Subhas Chakraborty till the latter died, took part in many social welfare activities in Bengal in the 1990s.
west bengal assembly election

Mithun joins BJP, PM Modi praises him at Bengal rally

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:25 AM IST
  • The actor repeated two of his famous one-liners from a couple of Bengali movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
She targeted Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah after leading a roadshow in protest against LPG price hike.(ANI Photo)
She targeted Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah after leading a roadshow in protest against LPG price hike.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata targets ‘anti-poor’ BJP govt

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Siliguri
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:21 AM IST
  • Attacking the BJP, which has accused the TMC of running syndicates, Banerjee said India knows only one syndicate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banerjee accused Modi of unethically helping big industrialists, who she referred to as the Prime Minister’s friends.(ANI Photo )
Banerjee accused Modi of unethically helping big industrialists, who she referred to as the Prime Minister’s friends.(ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi promises ‘Sonar Bangla’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:56 AM IST
  • PM Modi’s plane arrived at Kolkata around 1.30pm and he flew to the Maidans in a chopper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy trained guns at actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined the BJP on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy trained guns at actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined the BJP on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Hours after Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, Saugata Roy says has ‘no credibility'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:59 PM IST
“The BJP threatened him (Mithun Chakraborty) with cases by ED and he left the Rajya Sabha, And now he has joined the BJP. He has no credibility, no respect, and no influence among the people,” Saugata Roy told ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Not even for a brief moment was I made to feel that I was an outsider and was not born or brought up in Kolkata or anywhere else in Bengal, that I had not attended Presidency College or Jadavpur University or that I did not have egg rolls from Park Street while growing up.: Gautam Gambhir(HT File photo)
"Not even for a brief moment was I made to feel that I was an outsider and was not born or brought up in Kolkata or anywhere else in Bengal, that I had not attended Presidency College or Jadavpur University or that I did not have egg rolls from Park Street while growing up.: Gautam Gambhir(HT File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Gambhir: Felt 'bad and rejected' over Mamata's 'outsiders' remarks about BJP

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:45 PM IST
He will campaign in all eight phases of the assembly polls in the state as well as in three phases of the Assam assembly polls, said an aide of the East Delhi MP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined BJP during a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined BJP during a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Asked about his role in BJP, Mithun Chakraborty points to his Fatakeshto films

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Chakraborty played the lead role in the movie MLA Fatakesto where he was cast as an anti-social who takes up the challenge of becoming a legislator and brings about changes in seven days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing during a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing during a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

‘No Bengal woman who hasn’t suffered’: Modi slams TMC over attack on 82-year-old

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:51 PM IST
A video of the woman had surfaced on social media in which she was telling a news channel that TMC supporters barged into her house around 4:30am and assaulted her and her son.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sahaganj in Hooghly district. (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sahaganj in Hooghly district. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee hits out at PM Modi over women's safety issue

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:52 PM IST
She was leading a rally in Siliguri in northern Bengal against the Centre's hike in fuel prices. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at that time, held a massive rally in Kolkata's Brigade parade ground, led by the Prime Minister.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Flag Corporation and Flag Shop founder Gyan Shah from Mumbai said they have a presence in online marketplace but the products they offer are not of low-end fast moving products for campaigns. "Our offering is high quality and so individuals buy our products who demand high quality items. During elections demand definitely goes up but costly items demand doesn't move very fast," he said.(PTI)
The Flag Corporation and Flag Shop founder Gyan Shah from Mumbai said they have a presence in online marketplace but the products they offer are not of low-end fast moving products for campaigns. "Our offering is high quality and so individuals buy our products who demand high quality items. During elections demand definitely goes up but costly items demand doesn't move very fast," he said.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Demand for election campaign merchandise low this year for WB elections: Traders

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:17 PM IST
They said most of the demand till now for poll campaign material is from the Trinamool Congress which has already announced its full list of candidates on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mamata Banerjee and others were seen carrying cardboard replicas of LPG cylinders as she led the protest, which is being seen as a counter to PM Modi’s massive rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)
Mamata Banerjee and others were seen carrying cardboard replicas of LPG cylinders as she led the protest, which is being seen as a counter to PM Modi’s massive rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

To counter PM Modi’s Poriborton charge, Mamata flags fuel price hike

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee had last month warned the Centre of launching a bigger protest if it does not reduce the prices of fuel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP