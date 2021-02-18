IND USA
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata.(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bomb attack on West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain part of conspiracy: Mamata Banerjee

Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled a crude bomb at him at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:34 PM IST

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that the incident of a bomb blast at a railway station in which state minister Jakir Hossain was injured, was part of a conspiracy.

"Since bomb attack on minister Jakir Hossain happened on railway premises, central undertaking has to answer," Banerjee said adding that some people were pressuring the minister to join their party.

Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled a crude bomb at him at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Hossain was waiting at platform no 2 of the station to catch a train to Kolkata at around 10 pm on Wednesday when the attack took place.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that 26 of its people were injured in the incident which occurred ahead of the assembly election in the state due in April-May this year.

The West Bengal government on Thursday handed over the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

"Around 26 of our people, incuding Jakir Hossain, were injured. Fourteen of them are serious. Police investigation is on, the chief minister said that CID, STF and CIF have joined in. I hope Railways will help them. On behalf of the party, we want that culprits be arrested and brought to court," said Bengal's Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim.

Hossain was brought to the SSKM Hospital on Kolkata on Thursday morning and admitted to the Trauma Care Unit, Hakim said, adding that a medical board has been formed to look into his health condition.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Bengal government after the incident.

"The incident shows that West Bengal is not safe even for ministers. The government has failed to control the law and order," state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

(With inputs from agencies)

