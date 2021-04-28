EC makes negative RT-PCR/RAT report or complete vaccination report mandatory for candidates to be allowed

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday said that no candidates will be allowed inside the counting hall without presenting a negative RT-PCR or RAT report or a report confirming that the candidate has received both doses of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine.

The EC in an order said that the district election officer shall make arrangements of RT-PCR/RAT test for candidates and counting agents before the day of counting. "No candidates or agents will be allowed inside the counting hall without undergoing RT-PCR/RAT test or without having 2 doses of vaccination against Covid-19 and will have to produce negative RT-PCR report or RAT report or vaccination reports within 48 hours of start of counting. The DEO shall make arrangements of RT-PCR/RAT Test to candidates or counting agents before the day of counting," it said.

The election commission also said that a detailed comprehensive plan will be prepared at the state level for counting arrangements keeping in view the Covid-19 situation. The EC highlighted that the three-layer plan will be prepared in consultation with health officers at the assembly constituency, district and state levels. The order also says that no more than two persons will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate. It also barred public gathering outside the counting venue during the process of counting. Counting centres will also have to obtain compliance certificates stating all arrangements have been made as per Covid-19 guidelines.

The EC had earlier barred victory procession after the counting on May 2.

The EC's order comes after West Bengal, which is set to vote in its last phase of elections along with Kerala and Tamil Nadu saw a huge spike in the number of infections. The second wave of Covid-19 has led to a health crisis with adversely affected states finding it hard to find oxygen, hospital beds and even essential medicines. Several health experts said that the elections along with religious festivals, marriages and other public events have led to the surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.





