Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / 'Ex-MLA' Mamata will run away, says Nandigram rival Suvendu Adhikari
BJP leader and Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari (HT Photos)
west bengal assembly election

‘Ex-MLA’ Mamata will run away, says Nandigram rival Suvendu Adhikari

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee had remarked that the family of Adhikari, a BJP leader who jumped ship from the TMC, would be ‘na ghar ka, na ghat ka.’
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 08:31 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday asked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to get letter pads with ex-MLA printed on them, after being subjected to a verbal attack by Banerjee earlier in the day.

“I won’t respond to her. She uses filthy language. Mamata Banerjee’s statement won’t make any impact here. She will get a befitting reply,” Adhikari, a former leader of the Banerjee-headed ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), said, according to news agency ANI. “She will make history when she runs away after losing. I would suggest her to get printed letter pads with ex-MLA written on it,” he added.


Speaking in Nandigram earlier in the day, the two-term chief minister remarked that “too much greed is not good” and that the Adhikari family will be “na ghar ka, na ghat ka” (neither here nor there, or, will be left with nothing). Besides Adhikari, his brother Soumendu, and father Sisir, both former TMC leaders, are now with the BJP.

Also Read | ‘Too much greed isn’t good’: Mamata's jibe at Suvendu Adhikari, his family

Adhikari also blamed “members of a particular community”, after his convoy was blocked in Asadtala. “This was done by some people of a particular community. This will not make any difference. Here the police are still thinking that Mamata Banerjee is politically alive and the Election Commission is sitting silently in Delhi,” he said.

Nandigram has emerged as the most high-profile assembly constituency among all 294 seats in the eastern state. Adhikari, the sitting MLA, has been pitted against Banerjee, who is seeking a third term in office. The constituency will vote in the second phase of the polling, on April 1, when 29 other constituencies will also poll. Adhikari has vowed to defeat the TMC chief by more than 50,000 votes from Nandigram under the Purba Midnapore district.

Banerjee has said that she would stay in Nandigram till the voting ends on Thursday. Union home minister Amit Shah, who on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP would win 26 out of 30 seats where the first phase polling was conducted on March 27, is also scheduled to hold a roadshow in the constituency on Tuesday.


Elections in West Bengal will conclude with the eighth and final round of polling on April 29. Counting of votes and declaration of results for all 294 seats will take place on May 2.

