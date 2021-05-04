‘Heard of such incidents during partition’: JP Nadda on post-poll violence in Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Tuesday described the reported post-election violence in West Bengal akin to “incidents during India’s partition,” as he arrived in Kolkata on a two-day visit to take stock of the situation in the eastern state.

“The incidents which we saw after the results of the West Bengals polls shock us and make us worried. I had heard of such incidents during India’s partition. We had never seen such intolerance after the results of a poll, in independent India,” Nadda said, according to news agency ANI, soon after his arrival at Kolkata airport.

“We’re committed to fight this ideological battle and the activities of the TMC which are full of intolerance. We’re ready to fight democratically. I will go to South 24 Parganas now and visit the houses of those workers whose lives ended a few hours after the results,” the BJP chief further said.

The BJP, which registered its best-ever performance in West Bengal, winning 77 of the state’s 292 assembly constituencies for which counting of votes took place on Sunday, has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of perpetrating violence against BJP workers after the announcement of the poll results on May 3. The TMC, which came to power for a third consecutive term, winning 213 seats, has, however, said the violence was a result of “intra-party fights” within the state BJP.

BJP IT cell could have given trolls some time off after results. All cases on SM are BJP intra-party fights. Three+

factions in Bengal. They hate each other.



MO-SHA came here and spread hate for the last four months. Bengal wants peace and harmony. BJP wants divisiveness https://t.co/MAXXs6sv13 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 3, 2021





However, the Congress and the Left, who contested in an alliance with the recently formed Indian Secular Front (ISF), also claimed attacks by TMC cadres.

The reports of violence by @AITCofficial workers against members& supporters of losing parties in Bengal are disturbing. I am sure this cannot be condoned by @MamataOfficial & count on her to take prompt& decisive action to stop this. The people's mandate shouldn't be undermined! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 4, 2021





On Tuesday, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in the state. Dhankhar had on Monday summoned the director general of police (DGP) to discuss the “alarming” law and order situation. Later in the day, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) said it had sought a report from the West Bengal government over the issue.

The BJP will stage a nationwide strike against the alleged violence on Wednesday, on a day TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will take oath as the chief minister for a third term.