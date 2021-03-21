Implimentation of CAA, one job per family: Highlights of BJP's Bengal manifesto
- Amit Shah promised a 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs in the state if the BJP is elected to power.
Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for West Bengal Assembly election in which the party promised reservation for women in government jobs. Shah also said that the BJP will give prominent space to the central schemes that will be implemented in the state.
He also promised a 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs in the state if the BJP is elected to power.
Here are the key highlights of the BJP's election manifesto for the Bengal polls:
--Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in the first Cabinet and refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship. Each refugee family will get ₹10,000 per year for 5 years.
--One job per family, implementation of seventh pay commission for state government employees and PM-Kisan arrear of ₹18,000 for 75 lakh farmers if elected to power in the state.
--Three new AIIMS hospitals to be built in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban so that locals don't have to travel to Kolkata to avail healthcare facilities.
--The manifesto also promises common eligibility test for all state government jobs to keep a check on corruption. The BJP has also promised to form separate task forces to curb the problem of arms racketeering, unchecked narcotics trade, land grabbing, fake currency circulation and cattle smuggling.
--A Sonar Bangla fund worth ₹11,000 crore has also been promised which will promote art, literature and other such sectors.
--Shah said the party will constitute an SIT to investigate cases of political killings and take strict action against those responsible. "We will provide upto ₹25 lakh as a rehabilitation package to each of the victims of political violence in West Bengal," he added.
Implimentation of CAA, one job per family: Highlights of BJP's Bengal manifesto
- Amit Shah promised a 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs in the state if the BJP is elected to power.
Special focus on women’s safety, education in BJP manifesto for Bengal polls
CAA to be implemented in Bengal if BJP comes to power: Amit Shah
In Darjeeling, GJM’s Binoy Tamang faction fields 3 candidates for Bengal polls
PM Modi says Mamata Banerjee anticipating defeat, already questioning EVMs
Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for Bengal assembly elections
- The home minister said that the BJP has decided to call their manifesto a 'Sankalp Patra' "because it is not just a manifesto but a resolution letter for West Bengal by the country's largest party".
'Where there is a scheme, there's a scam': PM Modi sharpens attack on Mamata
- PM Modi targeted Banerjee and said she has only made hollow announcements in the last 10 years.
'BJP's double-engine govt will build 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years': Amit Shah
'To save honour of Midnapore': TMC MP Sisir Adhikari joins BJP
Budget allocation for education increased under TMC regime: Partha Chatterjee
Mamata hits back, alleges misuse of PM Cares fund
Where did PM Cares funds go?’ Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack
Bengal CID takes over probe into Nandigram incident in which Mamata was injured
- A case has already been lodged at the Nandigram police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Sufiyan.
Someday PM Modi will name India after himself: Mamata Banerjee
- "Someday he will make you forget the name of India. He will name the country after himself" said Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal polls: Sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachhi seek voting rights
- "Despite living in Kolkata for several years, we have been deprived of voting rights and therefore no voter cards have thus been issued to us. We cannot cast our votes," said Putul Singh, Durbar Community general secretary