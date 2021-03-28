BJP's Locket Chatterjee claims colour containing 'harmful chemicals' thrown at her in Bengal, blames TMC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Locket Chatterjee has alleged that colour containing "harmful chemicals" was thrown on her face when she was campaigning in Hooghly on Saturday.

"A coarse substance was thrown at me. When I looked up to see who threw it, I saw 3-4 people wearing TMC badge standing nearby, they did it," Chatterjee told reporters.

The BJP lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), calling it a cowardly act.

"TMC goons led by GP Pradhan Bidyut Biswas, Kodalia No. 2, attacked Locket Chatterjee, a BJP candidate from Chinsurah Assembly. The 'khela' of hatred, violence and harassment will be put to an end soon. This cowardly 'khela' of harassing women is triggered by the fear of defeat!" BJP Bengal tweeted.

TMC goons led by GP Pradhan Bidyut Biswas, Kodalia No. 2, attacked Locket Chatterjee, a BJP candidate from Chinsurah Assembly.



The ‘khela’ of hatred, violence & harassment will be put to an end soon. This cowardly ‘khela’ of harassing women is triggered by the fear of defeat! pic.twitter.com/yyLBbOMli2 — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) March 27, 2021





The BJP, which has challenged the ruling TMC in the Assembly election, has been pushing ahead with its campaign aggressively. It has vowed to grab a majority in the election and oust the Mamata Banerjee-led government. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to various central ministers, the party has fielded many star campaigners to ensure its victory.

The quitting of various TMC leaders, who joined the BJP, has given confidence to the challenging party. One of the most important leaders of the TMC, local powerhouse Suvendu Adhikari, switched to the BJP in December and has been fielded against chief minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram.

Banerjee, meanwhile, has projected the BJP as as "outsider" party and expressed confidence that it will be defeated in the elections. A few days ago, the chief minister claimed she was attacked in Nandigram after filing her nomination papers. She blamed the BJP for the attack in which her leg and neck were injured. Banerjee has been campaigning on a wheelchair since then.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday. Thirty seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

(With inputs from agencies)