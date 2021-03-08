Mamata targets ‘anti-poor’ BJP govt
- Attacking the BJP, which has accused the TMC of running syndicates, Banerjee said India knows only one syndicate.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday kicked off the party’s election campaign for north Bengal in Siliguri by accusing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government of being “anti-poor” and “anti-women.”
She targeted Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah after leading a roadshow in protest against LPG price hike.
The TMC chief led a few thousand women and men along a 2-8 km stretch of the Hill Cart Road from Mallaguri to Sardar Hasmi Chowk. Stating that the biggest issue before the people was rise in the price of LPG cylinder, Banerjee demanded that cooking gas be supplied free by the Centre.
“If I can supply free ration to the people, why should they buy an LPG cylinder for ₹900 to cook food. It should be available free. If you do not get it free, don’t vote for the BJP,” she told the crowd at the protest.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Banerjee’s main contender in the coming assembly polls, won seven of the north Bengal region’s eight seats.
Attacking the BJP, which has accused the TMC of running syndicates, Banerjee said India knows only one syndicate. “What syndicate are we talking about? India knows only one syndicate and that is Modi and Shah. There is no other syndicate,” she said.
“You are the biggest tolabaaj (extortionist),” she said, targeting the Prime Minister. “You have sold public sector units. How much commission one gets by selling Steel Authority of India, Air India and Coal India?” Banerjee said, adding, “You have sold Delhi. You only have to change the name of India.”
Continuing her attack on the BJP-led central government, she said, “Where has the fire of the Ujjwala scheme gone? Even the comptroller and auditor general of India has found a scandal in the Centre’s Ujjwala scheme. The TMC will remain in Bengal but you will have to go. The BJP will get defeated in all five states going to the assembly polls.”
Hitting out at the Prime Minister for his remark on women’s safety in Bengal, she said, “You don’t have any shame. You allege that in Bengal women don’t get respect. You have disrespected women by increasing the price of LPG. My sisters and mothers can move around freely till 4 am. But in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, women can’t leave home after 3 pm. Day before yesterday another Hathras-like incident took place. Three women were raped on a single day. The father was murdered for protesting. You talk big. Don’t you feel ashamed?”
There was no response to her comments from the BJP till the time of going to print.
