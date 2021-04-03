Nandigram confirms BJP's win, will attend oath-taking ceremony: Modi in Bengal

In a speech punctuated with several Bengali phrases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the second phase polling in Nandigram has confirmed the final outcome in West Bengal and once the BJP government is formed, he will come to the state to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister who will be from the BJP.

"The two phases have sealed the outcome of the election. The more we will proceed into future phases of the elections, I am sure Didi will appear more and more annoyed. Didi, you are facing a defeat. It is time to accept," PM Modi said adding that election and democracy are not games, in a spin to Trinamool Congress's election slogan of khyala hobe (the game is on).

The first thing the BJP government in West Bengal will do will ensure farmers' welfare. The first cabinet will implement PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Modi said.

"As I will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP chief minister of Bengal, I will tell the CM that I have to send money from Delhi. Please implement this scheme as soon as possible. Also, I will ensure that farmers get their arrears which Didi stalled. Every farmer will get ₹18,000 in your account before Durga Puja," the prime minister said asking party workers to start documenting the details of the farmers where polling has been complete.

Addressing people attending the Saturday rally, PM Modi said Mamata has hurt the pride of Bengalis by saying that people come to my rallies for money. "Are you standing here in this scorching heat because of money?" PM Modi asked.

The state will go to the third phase polls on April 6.