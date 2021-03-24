Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / PM Modi pitches for 'asol poriborton' in Kanthi rally in Bengal, again
Taking a jibe at chief minister Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi said, "Everyone has understood what Didi is doing. She just makes empty promises before the elections and is not seen thereafter."
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed election rally at Kanthi in West Bengal.(Screengrab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a rally in West Bengal, where first phase of voting will be held on Saturday. "I see a sea of people everywhere I go in Bengal," PM Modi said at the rally in Kanthi, in East Medinipur district.

Repeating his calls for 'asol poriborton', PM Modi said, "On May 2, didi ja che, Asol Paribartan acche (On May 2, Mamata Banerjee will go, real change will come)."

Taking a jibe at chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the Prime Minister further said, "Everyone has understood what Didi is doing. She just makes empty promises before the elections and is not seen thereafter."

"Our party will cut the corruption in every scheme of the government and will ensure that direct benefits reach the people. There will be no middlemen," he added.

PM Modi also said that steps will be taken for welfare of the women in the state. "We will take steps like the ones taken by the central government for the betterment of women." This was keeping in tandem with the party's manifesto that was released by Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday which emphasised on women's safety, providing better healthcare services and extending schemes for women in the state.

The Lok Sabha seat of Kanthi has been represented by Sisir Adhikari, who recently switched to BJP from Trinamool Congress (TMC). He is the father of TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Sisir has represented the Kanthi seat for the TMC since 2009 and the Adhikari family has dominated the politics of East Medinipur and surrounding districts.

Legislative assembly elections for 294 seats of West Bengal are scheduled to be held between March 27 to April 29 in 8 phases. The Prime Minister has been campaigning extensively in the poll-bound state as his party is focussed on defeating incumbent Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

