IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / PM says Mamata Banerjee promised change but her governance led to rebirth of Left Front’s rule in Bengal
PM Modi addresses a gathering in Haldia(NarendraModi/Twitter/Periscope)
PM Modi addresses a gathering in Haldia(NarendraModi/Twitter/Periscope)
west bengal assembly election

PM says Mamata Banerjee promised change but her governance led to rebirth of Left Front’s rule in Bengal

  • PM says Mamata Banerjee promised change but her governance led to rebirth of Left Front’s rule in Bengal
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:43 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday harshly criticised the Trinamool Congress government accusing them and chief minister Mamata Banerjee of letting down the people of Bengal after promising them development after several decades of misrule under the hands of Congress and Left government.

“In 2011, the entire nation had sights set on Bengal and everyone expected development. Everyone expected Mamata Banerjee to deliver the much promised changes to the state but Mamata Banerjee instead of showering kindness and warmth to the people of Bengal, paved the way for corrupt politicians to set up shop once more,” the Prime Minister said while inaugurating a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal in Haldia.

“Mamata Banerjee’s government turned out to be a rebirth of the Left Front rule and the misrule and lawlessness under this regime was far more fearful than that of the Left Front government. The government empowered corruptionists and ‘tolabaaji’ and ensured that Bengal lagged behind in progress when compared to other states in the region,” PM Modi further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also invoked the Marichjhapi incident and expressed his condolences towards the kin of those who died during the forcible eviction of Bengali refugees on Marichjhapi Island in Sundarban in 1979 by police gunfire, starvation, and disease. PM Modi also accused the Trinamool Congress government of inducting people belonging to parties accused of massacres in Marichjhapi and Nandigram massacres into her party.

The Prime Minister used analogies from the game of football and said that the Trinamool government has committed several ‘fouls’ like misgovernance, corruption and providing corruption to anti-social elements and appealed to the people gathered in at the public rally to show a ‘red card’ to the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited West Bengal for three and a half hours on Sunday where he inaugurated a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). He also inaugurated the Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project. The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) import terminal has been built with an investment of around 1,100 crores and has a capacity of 1 million metric tonnes per annum and is aimed at catering to the energy needs of LPG in West Bengal and other states in the eastern and north-eastern part of the country.

PM Modi’s visit was also aimed at checking the preparedness of the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party unit ahead of the polls this year. Several observers fear that the elections in West Bengal may not be held peacefully as clashes between cadres of BJP and TMC over the past couple of years has led to loss of lives of several people from both parties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering before his address, in Haldia on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering before his address, in Haldia on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Only BJP can bring asol poriborton in Bengal': PM Modi tears into Mamata govt

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:22 PM IST
He said that in West Bengal, the TMC and its friends Left Front and Congress party are together behind the curtains, accusing them of match-fixing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi addresses a gathering in Haldia(NarendraModi/Twitter/Periscope)
PM Modi addresses a gathering in Haldia(NarendraModi/Twitter/Periscope)
west bengal assembly election

PM says Mamata promised change but her governance led to rebirth of Left rule

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • PM says Mamata Banerjee promised change but her governance led to rebirth of Left Front’s rule in Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during attending an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of High Court of Gujarat on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during attending an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of High Court of Gujarat on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal's Haldia prepares to welcome PM Modi today

ANI, Purba Medinipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:55 AM IST
PM Modi is scheduled to visit two states Assam and West Bengal on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP chief JP Nadda (ANI)
BJP chief JP Nadda (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

‘Ma looted, Mati disrespected’: JP Nadda flags off BJP’s ‘rath yatra’ in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The BJP chief on Saturday flagged off the ‘Poriborton Yatra’ in Nabadwip, the first of five planned in the poll-bound state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON Feb. 4, 2021**Thrissur: BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Thrissur, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_04_2021_000322B)(PTI)
**HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM BJP OFFICE ON Feb. 4, 2021**Thrissur: BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a public meeting in Thrissur, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_04_2021_000322B)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

BJP President JP Nadda attacks Mamata Banerjee over farmer issues

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • Farmers remain the focal point of Nadda’s visit in poll-bound Bengal
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing in a meeting, in Thrissur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
BJP National President JP Nadda addressing in a meeting, in Thrissur on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP plans to sign off Rath Yatras with Modi's rally in Kolkata in March

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata, West Bengal, Jp Nadda
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:28 PM IST
BJP leaders said the last part of the procession will begin on Sagar Island around February 12 and reach Kolkata in March. Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to flag it off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata announces job creation, hike in farm aid ahead of elections

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:17 AM IST
  • Banerjee made the announcements while presenting the state’s vote-on-account in the legislative assembly and the last budget ahead of the polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Basu, a prominent stage and screen personality himself besides being a director and playwright, said that identical words and phrases have been shared in the tweets of some celebrities deriding the agitation by the farmers against the new farm laws of the Centre.(BratyaBasuPolitical/Facebook)
Basu, a prominent stage and screen personality himself besides being a director and playwright, said that identical words and phrases have been shared in the tweets of some celebrities deriding the agitation by the farmers against the new farm laws of the Centre.(BratyaBasuPolitical/Facebook)
west bengal assembly election

Tweets were extracted at gun point: TMC's Bratya Basu on #IndiaTogether

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Basu took a swipe at TMC turncoats who went to Delhi recently in a chartered flight to join BJP and wondered whether the saffron party gave any importance to its local leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya during a public meeting in Midnapore district.(PTI)
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya during a public meeting in Midnapore district.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

‘Administration can’t stop them’: BJP firm on ‘rath yatras’ in West Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Kailash Vijayvargiya, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state in-charge, on Friday said that no stay orders have been given on the ‘rath yatras.’
READ FULL STORY
Close
The story of Jai Shri Ram goes beyond the BJP in Bengal. It has become a code of solidarity, a way of greeting, and a signal of anti-Trinamool consolidation. And it has become an everyday tool of political demarcation not only against the Trinamool but also against the patronising attitude of the old elites who privilege ideology over the everyday precarious experience of the subalterns (HINDUSTAN TIMES)
The story of Jai Shri Ram goes beyond the BJP in Bengal. It has become a code of solidarity, a way of greeting, and a signal of anti-Trinamool consolidation. And it has become an everyday tool of political demarcation not only against the Trinamool but also against the patronising attitude of the old elites who privilege ideology over the everyday precarious experience of the subalterns (HINDUSTAN TIMES)
opinion

In Bengal, the salience of Jai Shri Ram

By Sajjan Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:23 AM IST
The state is witnessing the fusion of Hindutva and subaltern mobilisation against the political-cultural elite
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

'Will never allow': Mamata raises NRC issue again ahead of Bengal polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The Centre on Tuesday told Parliament that it has not taken any decision on a nationwide roll-out of the National Register of Citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

ECI may declare poll dates within a week: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:33 PM IST
The Trinamool Congress chief said that her government had taken up a series of schemes and development projects for north Bengal and more work would be done after the elections are over
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY CAL 4** Nandigram: Women look on from the window of their house at Nandigram in East Medinipur district, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday to contest in the upcoming WB state assembly elections from Nandigram in the backdrop of Suvendu Adhikari, a former confidante of the TMC joining the BJP--both heroes of the 2007 Nandigram movement, organising mass protests against the SEZ where Indonesia's Salim group intended to set up a chemical hub. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI01_21_2021_000054A)(PTI)
**EDS: TO GO WITH STORY CAL 4** Nandigram: Women look on from the window of their house at Nandigram in East Medinipur district, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday to contest in the upcoming WB state assembly elections from Nandigram in the backdrop of Suvendu Adhikari, a former confidante of the TMC joining the BJP--both heroes of the 2007 Nandigram movement, organising mass protests against the SEZ where Indonesia's Salim group intended to set up a chemical hub. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI01_21_2021_000054A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Violence returns to Nandigram before elections, threatens to break brittle peace

PTI, Nandigram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • In present-day Nandigram, the battle lines seem to have been redrawn after Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat, the home turf of Adhikari, who has asserted he will defeat his former boss by "at least 50,000 votes" if fielded from the constituency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah with BJP president JP Nadda . (File photo)
Amit Shah with BJP president JP Nadda . (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah, JP Nadda to launch Parivartan Rath Yatras in poll-bound Bengal

By Joydeep Thakur
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:36 AM IST
While Nadda is scheduled to flag off the first rath yatra from Nadabdwip town in south Bengal’s Nadia district on February 6, Shah is expected to launch one on February 11, from Cooch Behar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai seen addressing a press conference in Delhi in this file picture from November 2020.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai seen addressing a press conference in Delhi in this file picture from November 2020.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
india news

CAA rules are under preparation: Govt tells Lok Sabha

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:32 PM IST
  • Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP