SC rejects plea challenging EC's move to hold WB assembly polls in eight phases
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the Election Commission’s decision to conduct the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal over eight phases.
The plea had been filed by Manohar Lal Sharma, an advocate who claimed that conducting the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections in eight phases is a 'violation' of the Right to Equality under Article 14 of the Constitution.
To back his claim up, Sharma had pointed out that assembly elections in other states and union territories around the same time are slated to either be held in a single phase — such as those in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry — or in three phases — like in Assam.
Hence, conducting the West Bengal assembly elections in eight phases hints at potential "unequal treatment" among the five states heading into polls, Sharma reasoned in his petition.
Moreover, the advocate also pointed out that West Bengal is "not facing any terrorist attack or under disputed war zone [sic.] ".
A Supreme Court Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian dismissed the petition today, after initially asking the petitioner to approach the Calcutta High Court.
"I rely upon a judgment. This is not a matter of an election petition. One party is using a religious slogan. Why should I go to the high court," Sharma told the bench, urging that the matter be kept for hearing on Wednesday.
Following this, the bench said, "Alright, we don't agree with you. We have read the whole case, dismissed."
Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said earlier while announcing the poll schedule.
It is to be noted that several political quarters in Bengal, particularly the Left parties, have questioned the Election Commission's move to conduct the polls in eight phases and alleged that there is "no credible justification" for the same.
Voting for five assembly elections will begin on March 27, with West Bengal having the maximum eight phases continuing till April 29, while counting of votes for the four states and one union territory will be done on May 2.
(With inputs from agencies)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don’t play Hindu card with me': Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why has the Left not been able to mobilise the ‘have-nots’ in West Bengal?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Nandigram, CM Mamata recites from scriptures, refutes BJP’s outsider barb
- With Nandigram having a significant minority population, Banerjee also warned the BJP not to play alleged communal politics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee makes tea, serves to people
- The video shows the Bengal chief minister clad in a white saree, holding a plastic sieve and serving the hot tea from a saucepan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People of Nandigram will make BJP 'April Fool', says Abhishek Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal polls: Adhikari gives clarion call to oust TMC in Jhargram rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why has the Left not been able to mobilise the ‘have-nots’ in West Bengal?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC dismisses plea opposing use of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC rejects plea challenging EC's move to hold WB assembly polls in eight phases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal: ECI removes Howrah SP after TMC fields his wife for upcoming polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to visit Nandigram today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage is set for a fierce battle in TMC bastion
- Nandigram assembly constituency in Bengal’s East Midnapore has hit the headlines with Mamata Banerjee announcing her decision to contest from it,
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Significance of Nandigram contest in Bengal elections
- Is there more to the Nandigram contest than the usual optics of two political heavy weights contesting against each other?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CVoter opinion poll predicts victories for incumbents, BJP gains in Bengal
- In Bengal, the ruling TMC could get around 154 of the state’s 294 seats, six more than the majority mark of 147 while the BJP could secure 107 seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number Theory: The Congress should worry about G-3 more than G-23
- The Congress’s future will depend more on how it deals with the ‘Group of three’ — Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar and Jagan Reddy — than the G-23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox