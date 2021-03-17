TMC seeks rejection of Suvendu Adhikari’s nomination
The Trinamool Congress has approached the Election Commission of India seeking rejection of the nomination of Suvendu Adhikari alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party leader has submitted false details of his residence.
Earlier on Monday, Adhikari had moved the poll panel seeking rejection of West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s nomination alleging that she had suppressed details of criminal cases pending against her.
Banerjee would be taking on her protégé-turned-adversary Adhikari at Nandigram in East Midnapore in the second phase of the election on April 1.
“The nomination paper, submitted by Suvendu Adhikari for Nandigram where he used such electoral roll, be consequently struck down,” said a letter sent to the election registration officer of Nandigram signed by Derek O’Brien, TMC’s leader in the Rajya Sabha.
The BJP hit back saying that it is a clear indication that the TMC is going to lose.
“This is a clear indication of what’s coming. The TMC is sure of its defeat. The people of Bengal will respond to it,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.
In the letter, the TMC has alleged that Adhikari’s name appears in two assembly constituencies in the state – Nandigram and Haldia, both in East Midnapore district.
It also alleged that Adhiakari had filed an application for migration of his name from Haldia to Nandigram with false particulars of his residence.
“Adhikari has not resided at Nandanayakbar village in Nandigram over the past six months let alone being a permanent resident thereof,” the TMC letter said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC seeks rejection of Suvendu Adhikari’s nomination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi, Shah attend BJP's CEC meet to finalise candidates for Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu Adhikari says his father Sisir, TMC MP, will 'support' BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal polls: BJP’s tryst with a party-society
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata releases Trinamool's manifesto, promises minimum monthly income
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP blames TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and his 'goons' for murder of party worker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In West Bengal, battle for Matua vote heats up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't vote for BJP, you won't be able to follow your 'dharma': Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC to EC: Remove Suvendu Adhikari's name from Nandigram' electoral roll
- TMC said that 'he filed false particulars of his residence', according to news agency ANI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have been beaten up many times in my life, earlier by CPM now by BJP: Mamata
- “I have been beaten up many times in my life. Earlier the CPM used to beat me up and now the BJP has started doing the same.” Banerjee said at a rally in Gopiballavpur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poll battle between Mamata and Suvendu Adhikari is poetic justice : Laxman Seth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP is the ‘biggest factory of Dushashans’, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal’s Ranibandh, BJP tribal leader faces tough fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How has poll-bound Bengal’s economy fared under Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee likely to release TMC manifesto today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox