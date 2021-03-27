TMC's Derek takes a swipe at BJP, says Bengal's daughter will defeat the traitor

Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’ Brien on Saturday said that the daughter of Bengal will defeat the state’s traitors in his own backyard at Nandigram, referring to BJP’s Suvendhu Adhikari.

Women in the state will continue to wear sarees any way they want, he added, attacking BJP state president Dilip Ghosh who commented on the Mamata Banerjee's saree exposing her plastered leg.

“TMC will win Bengal. Bengal's daughter will defeat Bengal's traitor in his own backyard at Nandigram, members of the tourist gang will continue to do what they do best - try & destroy institutions in India. Women in Bengal will continue to wear sarees any way they want,” news agency ANI quoted the TMC leader as saying on the first day of polling.

Adhikari was associated with the TMC for a long time and now is pitted against Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram, his home turf, who is contesting from Nandigram this time, instead of Bhabanipur.

Polling for the constituency will take place in the second phase of the assembly election on April 1.

While the BJP is campaigning for ‘Sonar Bangla’, the TMC has been pitching with the work in the state done in past years. The heat between the two parties escalated to that point where Mamata accused the BJP of orchestrating an 'attack' on her, while BJP claimed her leg injury was a drama to gain voters' sympathy.

On Saturday, during the first phase of voting, TMC leaders complained to the election commission regarding the discrepancies in voter turnout. Derek O' Brien said the voter turnout in some districts of the state reduced within the span of just four minutes, leading him to question the authenticity of the data provided by the EC, reported ANI.

"Voter turnout for ACs Kanthi Dakshin (216) and Kanthi Uttar (213) at 9:13am was 18.47% and 18.95% respectively, 4 mins later at 9:17am voter turnout reduced to 10.60% and 9.40%. Such discrepancy raises questions on the genuineness of data issued by EC," the letter he wrote to the election commission read.

Dilip Ghosh, on the other hand, said that the TMC is under pressure and knows that it is losing that is the reason it is complaining about the voter turnout.

According to the election commission of India, over 55 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the state in the first phase of voting as of 3pm.