WB Governor Dhankhar promises violence-free assembly elections

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday promised to the people of the state that upcoming Assembly elections will be impartial and violence-free.

"I assure the people of West Bengal that every step will be taken to ensure impartial and violence-free Assembly elections in the state," said Dhankar while paying tribute at the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

He unveiled the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Raj Bhawan.

The Governor also alleged that the state government is doing politics over Subhash Chandra Bose by demanding that 'Parakram Diwas' should be celebrated as 'Desh Nayak Diwas'. "It is not good to express disagreement with every step and go against cooperative federalism," he said.

Dhankhar blamed the previous Union governments for not paying enough respect to several freedom fighters like Netaji, Ambedkar and Sardar Patel.

"Netaji is a title emanating from the hearts of the millions for the Titanic. Union government decided to celebrate Netaji's birthday as Parakaram Diwas with the wholesome objective to inspire and motivate the people of this great country," said Dhankhar.

He further added, "The Union government has set up a high-level committee to plan the freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary celebrations. Recall the event of December 30, 1943, a day present in the memory of every Indian when Netaji Subhas unfolded the tricolour at Port Blair. To mark the 75th anniversary of that special day, our worthy Prime Minister went to Port Blair in 2018 and hoisted the tricolour flag."

Union government has named Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Parakaram Diwas'.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.