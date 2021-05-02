IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Very early leads in, TMC ahead in 1 seat, BJP in 3
West Bengal Election Results: Mamata Banerjee eyes another term, BJP also confident of win
West Bengal Election Results: Mamata Banerjee eyes another term, BJP also confident of win
Live

West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Very early leads in, TMC ahead in 1 seat, BJP in 3

  • West Bengal Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting across all 294 seats across the state has begun. Follow latest updates on West Bengal poll results here
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:51 AM IST

West Bengal Assembly Elections result, the most awaited among the three other states and a Union territory that went to polls in March and April, is likely to be announced by Sunday evening as counting of votes in all 294 seats is underway. The state witnessed a fierce battle between chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is confident of winning a clear majority.

Full coverage of West Bengal assembly election results 2021 here

Mamata Banerjee is looking to win the third term in West Bengal as the chief minister while the opposition BJP has vowed to win more than 200 seats. The fight for the Nandigram assembly constituency will be the most interesting as the TMC supremo is contesting from this seat for the first time and the BJP fielded Mamata Banerjee’s former aide Suvendu Adhikari against her.

Exit polls have predicted a close contest between the TMC and BJP, who trained guns at each other during massive election rallies that were later criticised for being conducted during the worrisome wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. If Mamata Banerjee’s TMC manages to hold on, it will a remarkable achievement as the party has been weakened by desertions, faced significant anti-incumbency, and appeared to be behind the BJP for much of the campaign.

West Bengal assembly election result beholds the fate of over 2000 candidates, who contested across the 294 constituencies that voted in eight phases.

Follow West Bengal election result live updates here

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 02, 2021 08:50 AM IST

    As postal ballots project TMC lead, Biswanath Chakraborty says 'must wait for EVMs'

    Even as TMC leads in early trends, political commentator Biswanath Chakraborty, told HT that it must be noted that trends based on postal ballots are very preliminary and do not reflect what's actually in store. "We have to wait for EVM," he added.

  • MAY 02, 2021 08:48 AM IST

    West Bengal election result: Postal ballot counting trend

    Here's a look at stats from postal ballot early counting trends (110 / 294 seats), according to local reports.

    Trinamool Congress leading in 55 assembly seats

    Bharatiya Janata Party ahead in 52 seats

    Left, Congres and ISF together ahead in 3 seats.

  • MAY 02, 2021 08:38 AM IST

    Very early leads in, TMC ahead in 1 seat, BJP in 3

    West Bengal assembly election result early trends.
    West Bengal assembly election result early trends.

    Very early leads from pollster C voter are in. At present Mamata Banerjee-led- TMC is leading in one seat while the opposition is ahead in three. Follow for more updates.

  • MAY 02, 2021 08:30 AM IST

    West Bengal poll results: What exit polls predicted?

    Pollsters have projected a cliffhanger in West Bengal with different exit polls predicting win for TMC or BJP with a slim margin. According to India Today-My Axis India, the BJP is likely to win 134-160 seats whereas the Trinamool Congress (TMC) may come a close second with a win in 130-156 constituencies. The ABP C Voter exit poll, on the other hand, has predicted a clear majority for TMC. The ruling party is likely to win 152-164 seats while the opposition BJP may secure 109-121 seats, it said. Republic CNX predictions leaned towards the BJP, predicted its win on 138-148 seats and TMC’s victory on 128-138 seats. TV9-Polstrat and News 24 Today’s Chanakya, on the other hand, have predicted a clear majority for TMC followed by BJP.

  • MAY 02, 2021 08:19 AM IST

    West Bengal poll results today. Who will be next CM?

    Even as Mamata Banerjee called it a "smiley election" and is confident for securing the chief ministerial post for the third time, the opposition BJP has claimed that it would win a clear majority of over 200 seats.

  • MAY 02, 2021 08:01 AM IST

    Counting of votes begins

    Counting of votes for West Bengal poll results begins. A key battle to watch as BJP looks to form the next government in the state and Trinamool Congress aims to come to power for the third time in a row.

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:50 AM IST

    Officials reach West Bengal counting centres

    With the counting of votes polled in West Bengal assembly elections set to begin in a few minutes, officials were seen reaching the counting centres.

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:44 AM IST

    Who will win Nandigram?

    It's a crucial battle for West Bengal's Nandigram district from where CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting for the first time and her former aide Suvendu Adhikari has been fielded by the BJP.

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:24 AM IST

    Mamata vs Modi in West Bengal

    West Bengal's battle is going to be the most interesting to watch as chief minister Mamata Banerjee aims to grab the post for a third term the BJP, which hasn't announced its CM face, is confident of winning over 200 seats.

  • MAY 02, 2021 07:12 AM IST

    West Bengal vote counting to begin at 8

    The counting of votes for West Bengal assembly election will begin across all 294 constituencies at 8am. The state is witnessing a fierce battle with chief minister Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 west bengal election 2021 west bengal polls
e-paper
West Bengal Election Results: Mamata Banerjee eyes another term, BJP also confident of win
West Bengal Election Results: Mamata Banerjee eyes another term, BJP also confident of win
west bengal assembly election

Bengal poll results live: Very early leads in, TMC ahead in 1 seat, BJP in 3

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 08:51 AM IST
  • West Bengal Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting across all 294 seats across the state has begun. Follow latest updates on West Bengal poll results here
READ FULL STORY
According to the officials, over a 100 FIRs have also been registered for Covid norms’ violations during poll events in West Bengal since April 21. (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
According to the officials, over a 100 FIRs have also been registered for Covid norms’ violations during poll events in West Bengal since April 21. (Photo by Samir Jana/Hindustan Times)(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

TMC got 67 notices, BJP 59 for violation of Covid-19 protocols: Data

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 12:52 AM IST
  • According to the EC data, seen by HT, of the 178 notices issued to political parties, 67 were sent to the TMC, followed by 59 to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP disses exit poll predictions on Bengal, accepts those on Assam

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON APR 30, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Exit polls predict West Bengal may be too close to call; suggest a sweep for the DMK in Tamil Nadu; LDF’s return to power in Kerala; win for the National Democratic Alliance in Puducherry; and say the party is likely to return to power in Assam
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women voters show Voter-IDs as they arrive to cast their vote at a polling booth during the 8th and final phase of West Bengal Assembly election, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Women voters show Voter-IDs as they arrive to cast their vote at a polling booth during the 8th and final phase of West Bengal Assembly election, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

76% turnout in last phase of Bengal polls

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 01:59 AM IST
Voting in three districts and a part of Kolkata saw stray violence in some areas but a sharp spike in Covid cases kept many voters indoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Polling officials carrying EVMs and other polling materials on the eve of the eighth phase of the West Bengal assembly election, at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, April 28. (ANI)
Polling officials carrying EVMs and other polling materials on the eve of the eighth phase of the West Bengal assembly election, at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, April 28. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

Eight, final phase of polling kicks off in Bengal amid sporadic violence

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON APR 29, 2021 11:52 AM IST
A CPIM worker was killed while two others were injured at Domkal in Murshidabad on Wednesday night, hours before voting began
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally ahead of West Bengal state elections.(AP File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally ahead of West Bengal state elections.(AP File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

PM urges voters to follow Covid norms as Bengal holds final phase assembly polls

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 08:04 AM IST
As many as 84 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 283 candidates in the fray across 35 constituencies in the last phase of polling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Polling officials carrying EVMs and other polling materials on the eve of the 8th phase of the West Bengal Assembly election on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Polling officials carrying EVMs and other polling materials on the eve of the 8th phase of the West Bengal Assembly election on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

35 constituencies vote in final phase of Bengal assembly polls amid Covid surge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 29, 2021 07:52 AM IST
The final phase of voting in Bengal comes at a time when the eastern state is registering grim records in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State police said they received the complaint but didn’t lodge an FIR because there was no specific complaint against any person.(PTI Photo)
State police said they received the complaint but didn’t lodge an FIR because there was no specific complaint against any person.(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

TMC candidate’s wife files police complaint against election body

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 02:46 AM IST
The complaint was filed in Khardaha police station by Nandita Sinha, wife of Kajal Sinha, a TMC candidate from Khardaha in North 24 Parganas who tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20 and succumbed to the virus on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Polling officials carrying EVMs and other polling materials on the eve of the 8th phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Polling officials carrying EVMs and other polling materials on the eve of the 8th phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal gears up for final phase as 35 seats go to polls today

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON APR 29, 2021 05:04 AM IST
Elections will be held in six seats in Malda, 11 each in Murshidabad and Birbhum and seven in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There will be elections in six seats in Malda, 11 each in Murshidabad and Birbhum and seven in the state capital. Fresh polling will also be held at booth No 126 in the Sitalkuchi constituency of Cooch Behar district. (ANI PHOTO.)
There will be elections in six seats in Malda, 11 each in Murshidabad and Birbhum and seven in the state capital. Fresh polling will also be held at booth No 126 in the Sitalkuchi constituency of Cooch Behar district. (ANI PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

35 Bengal seats go to polls in last phase amid spike in Covid-19 infections

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Four candidates succumbed to Covid-19 till Wednesday and several others, including Union minister Babul Supriyo, tested positive for the viral infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2019, the BJP was ahead of the ruling party in Dubrajpur, Suri, Sainthia, Rampurhat and Mayureswar. The organisations of the BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Visva Hindu Parishad have grown exponentially in these regions, voters said. (AP PHOTO.)
In 2019, the BJP was ahead of the ruling party in Dubrajpur, Suri, Sainthia, Rampurhat and Mayureswar. The organisations of the BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Visva Hindu Parishad have grown exponentially in these regions, voters said. (AP PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

Buoyed by Lok Sabha results, BJP targets TMC strongholds in Birbhum

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 12:42 AM IST
For the high-profile Bolpur seat, the BJP has fielded Anirban Ganguly, director of its think tank in Delhi. He is also a member of the BJP’s policy research wing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
EC put in place a three-tier plan ahead of the counting on May 2. (HT Archive)
EC put in place a three-tier plan ahead of the counting on May 2. (HT Archive)
west bengal assembly election

EC makes negative Covid report mandatory for entering counting hall

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • EC makes negative RT-PCR/RAT report or complete vaccination report mandatory for candidates to be allowed
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP National President J P Nadda addresses during an election campaign road show in favour of party candidate Priya Saha from Sainthia constituency, at Sainthia in Birbhum district, Monday, April 19, 2021. (PTI)
BJP National President J P Nadda addresses during an election campaign road show in favour of party candidate Priya Saha from Sainthia constituency, at Sainthia in Birbhum district, Monday, April 19, 2021. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal: 75 times spike in daily cases after poll announcement

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 02:04 AM IST
Health experts blamed the exponential rise of Covid-19 cases on the mass gatherings at election rallies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The development comes on the heels of a summon issued to Anubrata Mondal by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday(Subhendu Ghosh/HT Photo)
The development comes on the heels of a summon issued to Anubrata Mondal by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday(Subhendu Ghosh/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

EC puts TMC's Anubrata Mondal under ‘strict surveillance’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 27, 2021 06:34 PM IST
  • Anubrata Mondal holds considerable sway over the district of Birbhum. He was earlier put under house arrest during the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections and again during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
west bengal assembly election

Fourth candidate dies of Covid ahead of last phase polls in West Bengal

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Samir Ghosh, 42, was an independent candidate from Baisnabnagar in Malda district, which is scheduled to go to the polls in the last and eighth phase of staggered polling on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved