West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Very early leads in, TMC ahead in 1 seat, BJP in 3
- West Bengal Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting across all 294 seats across the state has begun. Follow latest updates on West Bengal poll results here
West Bengal Assembly Elections result, the most awaited among the three other states and a Union territory that went to polls in March and April, is likely to be announced by Sunday evening as counting of votes in all 294 seats is underway. The state witnessed a fierce battle between chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is confident of winning a clear majority.
Full coverage of West Bengal assembly election results 2021 here
Mamata Banerjee is looking to win the third term in West Bengal as the chief minister while the opposition BJP has vowed to win more than 200 seats. The fight for the Nandigram assembly constituency will be the most interesting as the TMC supremo is contesting from this seat for the first time and the BJP fielded Mamata Banerjee’s former aide Suvendu Adhikari against her.
Exit polls have predicted a close contest between the TMC and BJP, who trained guns at each other during massive election rallies that were later criticised for being conducted during the worrisome wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. If Mamata Banerjee’s TMC manages to hold on, it will a remarkable achievement as the party has been weakened by desertions, faced significant anti-incumbency, and appeared to be behind the BJP for much of the campaign.
West Bengal assembly election result beholds the fate of over 2000 candidates, who contested across the 294 constituencies that voted in eight phases.
Follow West Bengal election result live updates here
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAY 02, 2021 08:50 AM IST
As postal ballots project TMC lead, Biswanath Chakraborty says 'must wait for EVMs'
Even as TMC leads in early trends, political commentator Biswanath Chakraborty, told HT that it must be noted that trends based on postal ballots are very preliminary and do not reflect what's actually in store. "We have to wait for EVM," he added.
-
MAY 02, 2021 08:48 AM IST
West Bengal election result: Postal ballot counting trend
Here's a look at stats from postal ballot early counting trends (110 / 294 seats), according to local reports.
Trinamool Congress leading in 55 assembly seats
Bharatiya Janata Party ahead in 52 seats
Left, Congres and ISF together ahead in 3 seats.
-
MAY 02, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Very early leads in, TMC ahead in 1 seat, BJP in 3
Very early leads from pollster C voter are in. At present Mamata Banerjee-led- TMC is leading in one seat while the opposition is ahead in three. Follow for more updates.
-
MAY 02, 2021 08:30 AM IST
West Bengal poll results: What exit polls predicted?
Pollsters have projected a cliffhanger in West Bengal with different exit polls predicting win for TMC or BJP with a slim margin. According to India Today-My Axis India, the BJP is likely to win 134-160 seats whereas the Trinamool Congress (TMC) may come a close second with a win in 130-156 constituencies. The ABP C Voter exit poll, on the other hand, has predicted a clear majority for TMC. The ruling party is likely to win 152-164 seats while the opposition BJP may secure 109-121 seats, it said. Republic CNX predictions leaned towards the BJP, predicted its win on 138-148 seats and TMC’s victory on 128-138 seats. TV9-Polstrat and News 24 Today’s Chanakya, on the other hand, have predicted a clear majority for TMC followed by BJP.
-
MAY 02, 2021 08:19 AM IST
West Bengal poll results today. Who will be next CM?
Even as Mamata Banerjee called it a "smiley election" and is confident for securing the chief ministerial post for the third time, the opposition BJP has claimed that it would win a clear majority of over 200 seats.
-
MAY 02, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Counting of votes begins
Counting of votes for West Bengal poll results begins. A key battle to watch as BJP looks to form the next government in the state and Trinamool Congress aims to come to power for the third time in a row.
-
MAY 02, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Officials reach West Bengal counting centres
With the counting of votes polled in West Bengal assembly elections set to begin in a few minutes, officials were seen reaching the counting centres.
-
MAY 02, 2021 07:44 AM IST
Who will win Nandigram?
It's a crucial battle for West Bengal's Nandigram district from where CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting for the first time and her former aide Suvendu Adhikari has been fielded by the BJP.
-
MAY 02, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Mamata vs Modi in West Bengal
West Bengal's battle is going to be the most interesting to watch as chief minister Mamata Banerjee aims to grab the post for a third term the BJP, which hasn't announced its CM face, is confident of winning over 200 seats.
-
MAY 02, 2021 07:12 AM IST
West Bengal vote counting to begin at 8
The counting of votes for West Bengal assembly election will begin across all 294 constituencies at 8am. The state is witnessing a fierce battle with chief minister Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Get our daily newsletter
Bengal poll results live: Very early leads in, TMC ahead in 1 seat, BJP in 3
- West Bengal Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting across all 294 seats across the state has begun. Follow latest updates on West Bengal poll results here
TMC got 67 notices, BJP 59 for violation of Covid-19 protocols: Data
- According to the EC data, seen by HT, of the 178 notices issued to political parties, 67 were sent to the TMC, followed by 59 to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
BJP disses exit poll predictions on Bengal, accepts those on Assam
76% turnout in last phase of Bengal polls
Eight, final phase of polling kicks off in Bengal amid sporadic violence
PM urges voters to follow Covid norms as Bengal holds final phase assembly polls
35 constituencies vote in final phase of Bengal assembly polls amid Covid surge
TMC candidate’s wife files police complaint against election body
Bengal gears up for final phase as 35 seats go to polls today
35 Bengal seats go to polls in last phase amid spike in Covid-19 infections
Buoyed by Lok Sabha results, BJP targets TMC strongholds in Birbhum
EC makes negative Covid report mandatory for entering counting hall
- EC makes negative RT-PCR/RAT report or complete vaccination report mandatory for candidates to be allowed
Bengal: 75 times spike in daily cases after poll announcement
EC puts TMC's Anubrata Mondal under ‘strict surveillance’
- Anubrata Mondal holds considerable sway over the district of Birbhum. He was earlier put under house arrest during the 2016 West Bengal assembly elections and again during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.