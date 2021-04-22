IND USA
West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal Polls 2021 Live Updates: More than 10 mn voters to vote in Phase 6
Polling officials check EVM Machine and other election materials ahead of the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election Barrackpore Constituency
Polling officials check EVM Machine and other election materials ahead of the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election Barrackpore Constituency(ANI Photo)
Live

West Bengal Polls 2021 Live Updates: More than 10 mn voters to vote in Phase 6

Development and unemployment continue to be main factors across most of these constituencies which are voting today.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 06:52 AM IST

Bengal is gearing up for voting in its sixth phase of polls today. Polling will be held in 43 constituencies across 4 districts. Uttar Dinajpur, Purba Bardhaman, Nadia and North 24 Parganas will be voting in the assembly polls today.


Uttar Dinajpur’s Chopra, Islampur, Goalpokhar, Chakulia, Karandighi, Hemtabad, Kaliaganj, Raiganj and Itahar will go into polls.


Nadia’s Karimpur, Tehatta, Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakashipara, Chapra, Krishnanagar, Nabadwip, Krishnanagar Dakshin, Bongaon Uttar, Bongaon Dakshin will vote today.


North 24 Parganas’ Bongaon Dakshin, Gaighata, Bagda, Baduria, Habra, Ashokenagar, Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara, Barrackpore, Khardaha, Dum Dum Uttar and Bhatar.


Purba Bardhaman’s Purbasthali Dakshin, Purbasthali Uttar, Ketugram, Mangalkot, Ausgram, Galsi and Swarupnagar will vote today.


More than 1 crore voters which include more than 50 lakh women will exercise their universal franchise in today’s election. The Bharatiya Janata Party which pledged ‘real change’ in Bengal is going head to head with Trinamool Congress which has promised ‘governance at your doorstep’ for the people of Bengal. The ruling TMC has come under pressure from BJP due to lack of employment and industry in the state.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 22, 2021 06:52 AM IST

    PM Modi urges people to vote

    PM Modi in a tweet urged electorates to exercise their franchise.

  • APR 22, 2021 06:50 AM IST

    Voting preparations underway at polling booth in Bengal's Mongalkote

    Polling preparations underway at a polling booth in Mongalkote constituency.

  • APR 22, 2021 06:24 AM IST

    Polling officials in Kancharapara gear up for voting

    Preparations for voting have begun at a polling booth in Kanchrapara.

Polling will be held in nine seats in North Dinajpur, nine in Nadia, 17 in North 24 Parganas and eight in East Burdwan district.
west bengal assembly election

In Covid’s shadow, sixth phase of polling in West Bengal today

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 06:26 AM IST
  • In North 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia, the BJP has made deep inroads with support from the Dalit Namasudra community.
The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) had won 24 out of these 43 ACs in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.(HT_PRINT)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal goes to the polls for the sixth round

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 02:50 AM IST
  • While nine out of the 43 ACs are located in the Uttar Dinajpur district of North Bengal, the remaining 34 are in the South Bengal districts of North 24 Parganas, Nadia and Purba Bardhaman.
Polling will be held in nine seats in North Dinajpur, nine in Nadia, 17 in North 24 Parganas and eight in East Burdwan district.
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal elections: 1 killed before 6th phase polls

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The main issues in this phase are development, lack of employment opportunities in the state and allegation of corruption by ruling party workers and leaders.
The sixth round of the eight-phase polls, comprising 43 seats, is on April 22.(Arvind Yadav/HT File Photos)
west bengal assembly election

No proposal to club voting rounds in Bengal polls: Panel

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The last two phases of elections comprise 71 seats in central and south Bengal, and parts of the state capital Kolkata.
Forty-three seats across Bengal vote in the sixth phase on Thursday. The seventh and the eighth phases, for 34 and 35 seats, respectively, will be held on April 26 and 29.(PTI/ File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Merging 3 phases not feasible in Bengal: EC

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 01:16 AM IST
In its response to a letter by TMC MP Derek O’Brien, ECI said the panel had reduced the duration of the elections by 11 days, when compared to the 2016 polls.
Voters show their voter Identity cards while waiting to cast their vote during the 4th phase West Bengal assembly election on April 10. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

43 seats to go to polls in Bengal amid surge in Covid-19 cases

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Officials said security was tightened further in North 24 Parganas a day ahead of polling after a man was killed, and another injured when a portion of a house caved in following an explosion inside a house at Titagarh
A Matua Mahasangha rally in West Bengal. (Photo via All India Matua Mahasangha on Facebook)
west bengal assembly election

Phase 6 of West Bengal assembly election on Thursday. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Avik Roy
UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 05:20 PM IST
The Matua votes are at the centre of a struggle for control between the ruling TMC and the opposing BJP in West Bengal. Poll observers will be closely observing the verdict in the Matua segments of Bongaon, Nadia, Coochbehar, Dinajpur, and Burdwan, among others, in these ongoing assembly elections.
Matua bastions and the verdict they present this election will prove to be a test case for the BJP before implementing the CAA. Two other aspects -- identity politics and regional development -- have also surfaced as decisive factors ahead of the sixth phase of the West Bengal elections. (File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Matua bastions in fray for 6th phase of West Bengal assembly elections

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 02:31 PM IST
In Phase 6 of the West Bengal assembly elections, 43 seats across four districts -- Uttar Dinajpur, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman -- go to polls. Matua strongholds of Bongaon and Krishnanagar have emerged as key, with citizenship for refugees being a key poll plank for the BJP.
Kolkata: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh during a rally of the Matua community, in Kolkata, back in February this year. (File Photo / PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: Matua verdict to be testing ground for BJP before implementing CAA

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 02:17 PM IST
West Bengal elections: Assembly seats in the Matua strongholds of Bongaon and Krishnanagar, close to the India-Bangladesh border, are set to go to polls in the sixth phase of elections, on April 22.
Chidambaram also expressed concern over the plight of migrant workers.(PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Hopes of entire nation in hands of voters of West Bengal: Chidambaram

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 01:36 PM IST
P Chidambaram said, "Voters in the 6th round of polling in West Bengal tomorrow (22 April) have a great opportunity to speak for the entire country."
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
west bengal assembly election

One dead, 1 injured ahead of polls in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 11:56 AM IST
A portion of a house caved in following an explosion inside a house in a residential colony inhabited mostly by jute mill workers at Titagarh in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas. Police suspect that crude bombs were being made when the explosion took place
Representational Image. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

In Bengal’s rice bowl, TMC seeks to keep BJP out

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Katwa is among the eight seats going to the polls in East Burdwan district, which is known as West Bengal’s rice bowl, in the sixth phase of polling on April 22
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said Yogi Adityanath should have ordered officials for ramping up testing. (PTI Photo)
lucknow news

They joke at rallies while people cry for oxygen: Priyanka slams Yogi, PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed Yogi government for its low testing rates and also sharply criticised PM Modi for holding poll rallies.
Each company of paramilitary force has 80 personnel.(PTI representative image)
india news

Election Commission says no proposal to merge last two Bengal election phases

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 07:27 PM IST
The debate over the final phases of the high-stakes election comes amid a spike in infections in Bengal. The state logged 9819 cases -- its highest -- and 46 cases on Tuesday, according to the HT dashboard.
Representational Image (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
west bengal assembly election

Political violence continues to rock Bengal; one dead

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 05:57 PM IST
In Murshidabad district’s Hariharpara, 52-year-old Congress’s panchayat-level leader Kasem Ali was killed when miscreants hurled country-made bombs at him
