West Bengal Polls 2021 Live Updates: More than 10 mn voters to vote in Phase 6

Bengal is gearing up for voting in its sixth phase of polls today. Polling will be held in 43 constituencies across 4 districts. Uttar Dinajpur, Purba Bardhaman, Nadia and North 24 Parganas will be voting in the assembly polls today.





Uttar Dinajpur’s Chopra, Islampur, Goalpokhar, Chakulia, Karandighi, Hemtabad, Kaliaganj, Raiganj and Itahar will go into polls.





Nadia’s Karimpur, Tehatta, Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakashipara, Chapra, Krishnanagar, Nabadwip, Krishnanagar Dakshin, Bongaon Uttar, Bongaon Dakshin will vote today.





North 24 Parganas’ Bongaon Dakshin, Gaighata, Bagda, Baduria, Habra, Ashokenagar, Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara, Barrackpore, Khardaha, Dum Dum Uttar and Bhatar.





Purba Bardhaman’s Purbasthali Dakshin, Purbasthali Uttar, Ketugram, Mangalkot, Ausgram, Galsi and Swarupnagar will vote today.





More than 1 crore voters which include more than 50 lakh women will exercise their universal franchise in today’s election. The Bharatiya Janata Party which pledged ‘real change’ in Bengal is going head to head with Trinamool Congress which has promised ‘governance at your doorstep’ for the people of Bengal. The ruling TMC has come under pressure from BJP due to lack of employment and industry in the state.