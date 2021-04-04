West Bengal: TMC candidate 'distributing money' to voters in Falta, alleges BJP

West Bengal BJP has lodged a complaint with the state's Chief Electoral Officer against Sankar Kumar Naskar, a TMC candidate from the Falta Assembly seat, for allegedly distributing money to voters in the constituency.

The BJP has demanded the cancellation of his candidature.

The letter from the West Bengal BJP read, "This is to bring to your attention that on April 2, Sankar Kumar Naskar candidate of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) from AC-144 Falta was found distributing money to voters at Sahararhat More, influencing them to cast votes in his favour and to cause wrongful gain to his party. The said candidate on the same day was also found distributing money at Mallickpur Bazar area, which is around 4 km away from Sahararhat More."

"It is requested that Sankar Kumar Naskar having violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Indian Penal Code and the instructions issued by the Commission, his candidature from Falta Assembly Constituency thus be disqualified and an FIR to be lodged against him," the letter added.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.