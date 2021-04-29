West Bengal, Assam Exit Poll 2021 Live: Today's Chanakya projects BJP to again form govt in Assam

As voting in the eighth phase of the West Bengal assembly election concluded on Thursday, all eyes turned to the results of exit polls for the four states and one union territory. West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry voted over the last month to elect leaders to their respective state assemblies and results will be announced on May 2.

Exit polls, a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations, have often gotten the number of seats wrong in the past.





CVoter projections show TMC will once again form the government in Bengal and will get 158 seats while the BJP will get 115 seats.





In West Bengal, polling for which was held over eight phases, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting to wrestle the power out of the hands of three-time chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The CPI (M)-Congress-ISF alliance is also contesting the election, turning the fight into a triangular contest in some areas. A party would need to get 148 seats in order to win the state, as that is the majority mark in the 294- membered state assembly.





Assam, which went to polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6, recorded 82.04 per cent voter turnout. The BJP is contesting against a grand alliance of eight parties including Congress, which is contesting on 94 seats, and AIUDF which is contesting on 14 seats. Bodoland People’s Front, contesting on 12 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist), contesting on 2 seats and Rupun Sarma-led Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Ajit Kumar Buyan’s Anchalik Gana Morcha, and RJD all contesting on one seat each, are also a part of the grand alliance.

From NDA, the BJP is contesting on 92 seats, Asom Gana Parishad 26 and United People’s Party Liberal on 8. The state has 126 seats and the party that attains the majority mark, that is 64 seats, will win the state.





