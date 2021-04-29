West Bengal, Assam Exit Poll 2021 Live: Today's Chanakya projects BJP to again form govt in Assam
As voting in the eighth phase of the West Bengal assembly election concluded on Thursday, all eyes turned to the results of exit polls for the four states and one union territory. West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry voted over the last month to elect leaders to their respective state assemblies and results will be announced on May 2.
Exit polls, a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations, have often gotten the number of seats wrong in the past.
West Bengal 2021: Where the national hegemon is a local rebel
In West Bengal, polling for which was held over eight phases, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting to wrestle the power out of the hands of three-time chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.
The CPI (M)-Congress-ISF alliance is also contesting the election, turning the fight into a triangular contest in some areas. A party would need to get 148 seats in order to win the state, as that is the majority mark in the 294- membered state assembly.
Assam, which went to polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6, recorded 82.04 per cent voter turnout. The BJP is contesting against a grand alliance of eight parties including Congress, which is contesting on 94 seats, and AIUDF which is contesting on 14 seats. Bodoland People’s Front, contesting on 12 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist), contesting on 2 seats and Rupun Sarma-led Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Ajit Kumar Buyan’s Anchalik Gana Morcha, and RJD all contesting on one seat each, are also a part of the grand alliance.
From NDA, the BJP is contesting on 92 seats, Asom Gana Parishad 26 and United People’s Party Liberal on 8. The state has 126 seats and the party that attains the majority mark, that is 64 seats, will win the state.
-
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 07:30 PM
BJP to once again form govt in Assam with 70 seats, Congress to get 56 seats, show Today's Chanakya projections
Exit poll results by pollster Today's Chanakya show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will again for government in Assam with 70 seats while the Congress party will get 56 seats.
-
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 07:19 PM
BJP to retain Assam, show Axis My India projections
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form government in Assam, according to exit poll results presented by Axis My India.
-
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 07:13 PM
CVoter seats projection show TMC will get 158 seats, BJP will get 115 seats in West Bengal
The seat projections by TIMES NOW-CVoter show the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will get 158 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party 115 seats in this assembly election in West Bengal.
-
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 07:06 PM
Exit poll results start pouring in for Assam and West Bengal
Exit poll results have started coming in for Assam and West Bengal.
-
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 06:41 PM
Exit polls for Assam: 3 phases, 126 assembly constituencies
Assam witnessed polling in 126 constituencies in three phases which recorded a voter turnout of 82.04 per cent. The BJP is contesting against a grand alliance of eight parties including Congress, which is contesting on 94 seats, and AIUDF which is contesting on 14 seats.
-
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 06:41 PM
Exit polls for West Bengal: 8 phases, 294 assembly constituencies
Voting in West Bengal for the 294 assembly constituencies was held in eight phases. The eight and the final phase of voting was held today in 35 assembly constituencies.