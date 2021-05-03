What the election verdict means for PM Modi

The outcome of assembly elections in four states — West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala — and the Union territory of Puducherry will have an impact on the political fortunes of both national and state leaders in the months and years ahead.

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal was the key prize among all states in his second term, just as Uttar Pradesh was in his first term. The PM campaigned extensively in the state, even at a time of the pandemic; challenged chief minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee; and promised a golden Bengal if the Bharatiya Janata Party won.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee, a street fighter who’s now beaten Left, Right, Centre

The party made the election a contest between the PM and the CM. While it would be a mistake to see the result as a defeat of the PM — state elections are fought on a range of local issues and the PM’s popularity nationally remains high — this is definitely a political setback for him, especially at a time when the Centre is also being criticised for its management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read full election coverage here

Narendra Modi has shown he can never be underestimated, but for once, despite the party’s win in Assam, the overall outcome of these elections will leave him with greater political challenges in the months ahead.