IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Actor Arjun Gowda turns ambulance driver for people in need during Covid-19 pandemic
Arjun Gowda works primarily in Kannada films.
Arjun Gowda works primarily in Kannada films.
entertainment

Actor Arjun Gowda turns ambulance driver for people in need during Covid-19 pandemic

  • Yuvarathnaa and Rustum actor, Arjun Gowda is contributing to the fight against Covid-19 in his own way. The Bangalore-based actor has turned an ambulance driver to help the needy.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 10:58 PM IST

Kannada actor Arjun Gowda, who has worked in films such as Yuvarathnaa and Rustum, has turned ambulance driver to help those people who are in dire need in this pandemic. The initiative is called Project Smile Trust.

Arjun has revealed that he’s using ambulance service to help those who need to be transferred to hospitals as well as help people with last rites.

"I've been on the road for a couple of days and I've already helped out around half a dozen people with assistance for final rites. We want to ensure that we help out anyone in need irrespective of where they come from or what religion they practice. I'm also ready to travel across town for help,” he was quoted in a report by a leading daily.

Also read: Neha Kakkar's ex Himansh Kohli talks about their breakup: 'She's moved on and I'm living my dream life'

“I ended up taking someone who lives in Kengeri all the way to Whitefield to get them admitted in the hospital. I plan on continuing with this help for the next couple of months as the current situation is quite bad and I want to do my bit to people in whatever little way that I can," said Arjun, who added that he also is ready to help with the delivering of oxygen for those in need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
covid-19 in india kannada film industry kannada cinema + 1 more

Related Stories

Allu Arjun has tested positive for Covid-19.
Allu Arjun has tested positive for Covid-19.
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 02:06 PM IST
  • Allu Arjun has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, he announced on Twitter. He assured fans that he is 'doing fine' and is in home quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Allu Arjun and his family spent Ayaan's birthday in the Maldives.
Allu Arjun and his family spent Ayaan's birthday in the Maldives.
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun spends son's birthday in Maldives, turns photographer for daughter

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Allu Arjun and his family were recently spotted holidaying in the Maldives. The actor celebrated his son Ayaan's birthday during their stay at the island.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP