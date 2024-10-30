‘Aging’ Tom Cruise is ‘terrified’ botched cosmetic eye surgery will turn him into…

Tom Cruise is no stranger to extreme measures, but when it comes to his droopy eye bags, he’s feeling the pressure. The Hollywood star is reportedly “terrified” of cosmetic surgery, is reportedly terrified of going under the knife, fearing a botched procedure could leave him looking like a caricature of himself. After a cringe-worthy filler fiasco left him humiliated, he’s now exploring bizarre beauty rituals ranging from cryotherapies to dipping in freezing water to maintain his youthful glow. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise ‘terrified’ of eye bags surgery

“He hates the idea of going under the knife because he’s terrified that it could leave him looking like a caricature of himself,” a source told In Touch Weekly, adding that the 62-year-old action star has seen a lot of failed surgeries in his career.

Also read: Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz announced for new Alien film before breakup and engagement cancellation

The insider also mentioned that Cruise still has not forgotten the humiliation he faced because of “that chipmunk cheek nightmare when he got talked into getting filler in his face, and it took months to go down.”

The Top Gun star is still a global heartthrob, and there’s no denying it, but the reality of aging has pushed him to try every non-invasive method to eliminate his under-eye bags, yet none have worked. Concerned friends note that he is now diving into more extreme measures in his anti-wrinkle journey, particularly his passion for biohacking.

Tom Cruise's quest for youth

“He swears that cold exposure is the fountain of youth and thinks people are living in the dark ages if they don’t embrace the latest methods for increasing longevity,” the insider added, suggesting he has taken on the challenge of ice water dipping, believing it can reduce inflammation, tighten skin, support fat loss, and combat chronic illnesses.

Cruise has taken his commitment to health and wellness to extreme lengths. He's recently installed a cryotherapy chamber in his home, allowing him to undergo daily freezing treatments, the insider reveals. Cruise believes that this practice can boost his metabolism, slow down aging, and provide an energy boost superior to caffeine.

“He’s convinced that it gives him an edge, and says it’s better than drinking ten cups of coffee in the morning.” Despite knowing that quick surgery could solve the issue, the star is hesitant to go under the knife, despite knowing the fact that his face is the ‘moneymaker’ reveals a second source.

Also read: Diddy’s son clashed with Ray J before Chris Brown broke up Halloween party fight: Report

Tom Cruise is set to star in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's upcoming untitled film. Although a specific release date has not been confirmed, Variety reports that production may begin next month. The cast includes Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde.