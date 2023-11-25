'Animal': Ranbir grooves with Bobby on 'Batameez Dil', says "main jahan bhi jata hu yeh gana..."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): After a thrilling trailer, makers of the action thriller 'Animal' unveiled the music album in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol stole the spotlight by showing their Bromance to dancing to evergreen songs at the launch event.

A video of Ranbir went viral on social media in which Ranbir and Bobby can be seen shaking legs to 'Batameez Dil'.

Soon after the song stops, Ranbir is heard saying, "Main aap logon ko ek baat bata du yeh gana 2013 mein release hua tha. Par main jahan bhi jata hu yeh gana mere peeche ata hai. Main abhi 41 years ka hu, mere se nai hota hai abhi yeh sab. Mere back tut jaati hai. Main sab event managers se aaj yeh keh raha hu please yeh gana mat bajwana. Koi slow gana bajwana."

In one of the clips, Ranbir can be seen trying to copy the hookstep of the song 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' from Gupt: The Hidden Truth' from Bobby's movie. He also joined Ranbir and did hook steps.

'Gupt' starring Kajol and Manisha Koirala.

And the moment of the day, Ranbir and Bobby gave the shutterbugs a cute moment to capture when 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actor sat on the lap of Bobby.

Ranbir along with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Thursday launched the trailer of the action thriller in New Delhi.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character has turned into a fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

While talking to media persons at the trailer launch of 'Animal' Ranbir quipped about the film's long duration and the theme of bond between a father and son and said, "This is an adult-rated Khushi Kabhi Kabhie Gham."

The 'Brahmastra' actor also revealed that despite the role being so violent, he would always detach himself from his character after the shoot was wrapped up, saying, "I am a detached person. I never take my character home. It's not fair for my loved ones. Agar main agar jaake is inssan ki trh act karta toh meri biwi mujhe maarti."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

The trailer also reveals that Rashmika Mandanna will be Ranbir's love interest while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film, who makes a stylish yet menacing appearance in the trailer.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

'Animal' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'. (ANI)