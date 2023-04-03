5 strongest Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerers that can blow your mind with their presence

Since its launch back in 2020 Jujutsu Kaisen has wormed their spot in fans' hearts. It became one of the most hit anime in recent times. Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen maga began to distribute their installments in 2018 and now it has over 20 volumes. Now fans are eagerly waiting for Jujutsu kaisen Season 2. Jujutsu Kaisen (Image Credit- MAPPA)

Though the Jujutsu Kaisen story arc revolves around the main character, Yuji Itadori, who is forced to become a Jujutsu sorcerer. While the fans are sharing the same boat with Yuji throughout his quest, the story introduced an array of talented sorcerers and Akutami introduced some exceptionally powerful one.

Here are top 5 strongest sorcerers:

1. Satoru Gojo

(Image Credit- MAPPA)

It is too obvious that the most powerful sorcerer that appeared in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is Satory Gojo. He is one of the central characters whose story revolves around Yuji Itadori.

Gojo belongs to one of the very Special Grade sorcerers; even then he is the most powerful one among his group. His most iconic technique is ‘Limitless’ which he inherited from his family.

2. Yuta Okkotsu

(Image Credit- MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu is the main character in Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Jujutsu High, which was turned into a movie named, “Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie” back in 2021.

According to the Jujutsu high grade, Yuta is one of only 4 special grade sorcerers. His powers are his numerous amount of curse energy, “queen of curse”.

3. Fumihiko Takaba

(Image Credit- GEGE AKUTAMI)

Fumihiko Takaba was introduced in manga at chapter 146. He is an unsuccessful comedian who became a sorcerer to participate in the Culling Game by Kenjaku.

When entertaining, his strength increases drastically and his ‘comedian’ ability can overpower even Satoru Gojo. He is very impressive in hand to hand combat also.

4. Suguru Geto

(Image Credit- MAPPA)

Suguru Geto is a former Jujutsu High student and a powerful curse summoner. He is an antagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen. He first appeared in manga chapter 10 and episode 5 of the anime.

He was also a part of the 4 Special Grade Sorcerers and one who was called as “The Worst of All Curse Users”. He mainly channels his powers from his arsenal full of cursed spirits. He is also a great brute fighter.

5. Toji Fushiguro

(Image Credit- GEGE AKUTAMI)

Father of Megumi, Toji Fushiguro is an assassin known as Sorcerer killer. He was first revealed in manga chapter 66, during Gojo’s Past arc storyline. He is primarily the main antagonist who was troublesome for Gojo.

Though Toji does not harness the cursed spirits, he still stands out to be one of the most powerful sorcerers, who defeated young Gojo and Suguru Gojo. Toji will make his anime debut in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

ALSO READ| | Jujutsu Kaisen: 5 jaw dropping Satoru Gojo moments, Gojo badass to hilarious moments