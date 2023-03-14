Atsushi Wada's new anime shorts Ikimono-san to compete in Animafest Zagreb 2023

Atsushi Wada, a renowned Japanese animator and director, is back with a new series of anime shorts titled ‘Ikimono-san.’ Based on his My Exercise game, the shorts follow the adventures of a boy and his trusty dog as they work out and stay active. 'Ikimono-san' has been selected to compete in the Short Film category at the esteemed World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb 2023 in Croatia, held from June 5-10.

Wada's impressive track record

Atsushi Wada is no stranger to the world of animation. His impressive track record includes a wide range of critically acclaimed works, including his award-winning short film ‘The Great Rabbit.’ The seven-minute short, which was backed by the French, won The Silver Bear for the Best Short Film and the Special Prize award at the Hiroshima International Animation Festival in 2012. The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival 2022.

In 2013, Wada's short film 'Anomalies' was selected by the jury for the 17th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards. The film explores the concept of ‘anomalies’ and the idea that we all seek to enrich ourselves through prayer, faith, and devotion to something else.

At the 2022 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Wada's short film ‘Bird in the Peninsula’ (Hantō no Tori) was screened and received a special mention in the short film category at the Berlin International Film Festival. In addition, Wada was in charge of the 'Autumn' segment for the animated adaptation of Antonio Vivaldi's classical concerto series, The Four Seasons.

The inspiration behind ‘Ikimono-san’

Wada's latest creation, 'Ikimono-san,' is inspired by his My Exercise game. The game, which was released in August 2020 for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam and itch.io, features a young boy who exercises with his loyal dog. The game encourages players to stay active and healthy while having fun.

The 'Ikimono-san' anime shorts take this concept even further, bringing the characters to life in a whole new way. With Wada at the helm, viewers can expect a captivating and visually stunning experience.

Get ready for ‘Ikimono-san’

'Ikimono-san' promises to be an exciting addition to Wada's impressive portfolio. With its focus on exercise and staying active, it's a timely reminder of the importance of taking care of our physical health. The anime shorts are set to compete against some of the best in the industry at the World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb 2023 event, and fans can't wait to see what Wada has in store.

Whether you're a fan of anime, exercise, or simply appreciate stunning visuals and compelling storytelling, 'Ikimono-san' is a must-see. So mark your calendars for June 5-10 and get ready to experience the magic of Atsushi Wada's latest creation!