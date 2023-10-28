Attack on Titan releases finale trailer ahead of release on November 4

As the colossal tale of humanity versus Titans hurtles toward its conclusion, anime fans are bracing themselves for the epic finale of Attack on Titan. On November 4th, MAPPA studio will unveil the series' last episode, promising a climactic battle set to shatter all previous standards. In this grand culmination, the Scout Regiment faces their most formidable adversary yet: Eren Jaeger, now wielding the immense power of the Founding Titan. Attack on Titan's epic finale promises a climactic battle against Eren Jaeger.

In a recent revelation, a tantalizing glimpse into the impending chaos has emerged with a new trailer. This sneak peek premiered on YouTube on October 28th and teases the intensity of the final showdown. The stakes have never been higher, with Eren Jaeger's newfound abilities transcending anything fans have witnessed before. As the inheritor of the Founding Titan, he possesses dominion over the Rumbling and a vast array of Titan powers. This formidable arsenal has left the Scout Regiment in dire straits.

Despite bolstering their ranks with veteran Titans like Reiner the Armored Titan, Annie the Female Titan, and Pieck the Cart Titan, the Scout Regiment faces an uphill battle. Eren's connection with Ymir, the progenitor of the Eldian race, grants him unparalleled communication with his fellow Eldians, amplifying his already formidable abilities.

Meanwhile, the anticipation is building for Hajime Isayama's upcoming art book, slated for release in 2024. This publication promises a riveting revisit to the world of Attack on Titan, coupled with a mysterious new story penned by the mangaka himself. While Isayama has firmly stated there won't be a sequel, the prospect of a fresh tale set within this brutal universe has fans buzzing with excitement and curiosity.

As the countdown to November 4th begins, fans are holding their breath, eagerly awaiting the final clash that will decide the fate of humanity. Stay tuned for the trailer release, offering a glimpse into the heart-stopping conclusion of this iconic series.

