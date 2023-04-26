Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War is Back - ‘The Separation’ releases in July 2023, with early screening in June

Great news for fans of the anime Bleach, as the Thousand-Year Blood War arc is set to return this summer with its second part, titled "The Separation." This season explores a battle between the Soul Reapers and the Wandenreich, a faction of the Quincy Family. The Bleach anime has been known for its mature approach to storytelling, and the latest season promises to be even more violent and destructive than the previous ones. The highly anticipated second part of the Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War arc is scheduled to air in July 2023, preceded by an exclusive early screening of the first two episodes on June 25 in Japan.(TITE KUBO / SHUEISHA)

Exclusive early screening of Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Cour 2: 'The Separation' coming in June

The highly anticipated second part of the Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War arc is scheduled to air in July 2023, preceded by an exclusive early screening of the first two episodes on June 25 in Japan. Lucky attendees will get a sneak peek of the action-packed episodes, along with the chance to engage in talks with the production team and voice actors and ask questions. It's an event that no Bleach fan would want to miss.

Bleach TYBW cour 2 Key Visual.(Tite Kubo)

In the last season's finale, Ichigo, the protagonist, forged new weapons to aid him in the challenging battle. However, the upcoming season is expected to delve deeper into Kurosaki's background as part of the Quincy Family. Despite Ichigo acquiring new powers, he still has a long way to go before he can stand up to Yhwach, the leader of the Wandenreich.

Pierrot takes a mature approach to the return of Bleach

Pierrot, the studio that handled the first seasons of Bleach and worked on other big anime properties like Naruto, Black Clover, and Tokyo Ghoul, is the studio responsible for bringing the anime back to life. The studio takes a more mature approach to Bleach's return, not holding back on the death and destruction that comes with the storyline.

Tite Kubo, the creator of Bleach, has announced that the upcoming second part of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc will showcase a new fight sequence that was not included in the manga. The anime production team requested the addition of this battle, and Kubo himself contributed five or six pages of intricate illustrations to depict the movements, transitions, and actions of the characters. This promises to be an exciting and fresh addition to the already thrilling storyline of Bleach, and fans are eagerly anticipating the epic battle to come.

The new key visual for the upcoming season shows Ichigo with his new zanpakuto with two blades, hinting at what's to come. The return of Bleach is highly anticipated, and fans can't wait to see how the storyline will unfold in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc's second part. The anime's return is set to be one of the highlights of the summer of 2023.