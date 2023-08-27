Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 9 will be released on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11:00 PM JST. It will air on Tokyo TV and its affiliated channels in Japan. Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

After its release in Japan, the episode will be available to international audiences on various streaming platforms, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel, and more.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 9 is delayed. Instead of a new episode, there will be a recap episode on September 2. This means that fans will have to wait until September 9 to see the continuation of the Quincy vs. Shinigami war.

The previous episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War saw Ichigo Kurosaki return to the battlefield. Ichigo easily defeated the Quincy girls, but he was also confronted by his friend Uryu Ishida, who had betrayed him.

TYBW part 2 episode 9 Release date and time

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 9 will be released on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11:00 PM JST. Here are the release dates and times for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 9 in different time zones:

Central Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, 9:30 AM

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, 7:30 AM

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, September 9, 4:30 PM

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, 9 PM

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, September 9, 10:30 AM

Previous Recap of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 8

In the previous episode of Bleach TYBW, Yhwach woke up and wished for the end of the world. Kenpachi Zaraki was looking for Yachiru after his fight with Gremmy Thoumeaux, but he was ambushed by the Quincy girls. Ichigo Kurosaki saved Zaraki and defeated the Quincy girls.

Ichigo's return caused a hole in the barrier between the Soul Society and the Royal Palace. Yhwach took this opportunity to infiltrate the Royal Palace, where the Soul King dwells. Ichigo was surprised to see his friend Uryu Ishida standing beside Yhwach. Uryu refused to answer Ichigo's questions about his betrayal. Orihime and Chad appeared to save Ichigo, and the episode ended with Ichigo, Yhwach, and Jugram moving upward to the Royal Palace.

What to expect in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 9?

The next episode of Bleach TYBW will be out soon! In this episode, Ichigo will promise to bring Uryu back. Renji and other Soul Reapers will fight Bazz-B and other Sternritters. One unexpected character will come back, and a fan-favorite character will finally appear in the Great War. Mayuri Kurotsuchi will also join the Soul Reapers in battle. And most importantly, the episode will show Yhwach infiltrating the Royal Palace. Fans should be excited for the next episode of Bleach TYBW!