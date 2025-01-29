Blue Lock Chapter 291: Exact release date, time and more

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Blue Lock Chapter 291, as the stakes continue to rise in the intense battle for supremacy. The previous chapter saw a tense moment with Rin man-marking Isagi in an attempt to disrupt his chemistry with Kaiser. Isagi, determined to halt Rin’s progress toward the goal, was unable to stop him alone. Just when it seemed like Rin had the upper hand, Michael Kaiser made his entrance, attempting to assist Rin. Despite a shoulder push from Rin, the German striker remained composed and successfully cleared the ball, setting the stage for even more thrilling action in the next chapter. Blue Lock Chapter 291 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Blue Lock Chapter 291 release date and time

The official website of the manga dropped the release date of Blue Lock Chapter 291 which is scheduled to release on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, in Japan. Meanwhile, the chapter will be available to the international audience on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. The time of release of the chapter will be different due to the time difference across regions.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday February 4 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday February 4 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday February 4 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday February 4 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday February 4 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday February 4 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday February 5 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday February 5

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 291?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 291?

Blue Lock Chapter 291 is expected to shift the momentum as Bastard Munchen gears up for their counterattack. With Kaiser successfully clearing the ball from Rin, it likely dropped to one of the Bastard Munchen players, as the manga didn’t show the ball going out of play.

Fans can anticipate the next chapter to focus on Isagi and Kaiser, who will once again become the central figures driving the German team's offensive play. Additionally, this could be an excellent opportunity for Yukimiya Kenyu to showcase his impressive dribbling skills