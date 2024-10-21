Menu Explore
Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Oct 21, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Read to know more about the release of Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4.

Popular anime, Blue Lock, based on the manga of the same name recently returned with a second season. The sequel is all set to release the next episode in the animation series. The previous episode witnessed the game between Team A and Team B reaching its conclusion. Isagi joined hands with Hiori and Nanase to coexist in the team after he identified the weak link between Rin and Shidou. This shift favoured his team as he scored the match-winning goal.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)
Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4 release date and time

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4 will be released on Saturday, October 26 at 11:30 pm (JST). The episode will be simulcasted which should make it available to fans across the globe on the same day. The episode will be released on the streaming services on Sunday, October 27. Fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of the release of the next episode.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:30 amSaturdayOctober 26
Eastern Daylight Time10:30 amSaturdayOctober 26
British Summer Time3:30 pmSaturdayOctober 26
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmSaturdayOctober 26
Indian Standard Time8 pmSaturdayOctober 26
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmSaturdayOctober 26
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmSaturdayOctober 26
Australia Central Standard Time12 amSundayOctober 27

Where to watch Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4?

The latest episode of the anime will premiere on IM Animation which is the new programming block of TV Asahi. This will be followed by the anime airing on local networks such as Animax and AT-X and more. For international fans, the episode will be available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and more.

What to expect from Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4?

The latest episode of the sequel will probably put the spotlight on Reo Mikage as he joins hands with Seishiro Nagi during the Third selection Tryout match between Team A and Team C. Nagi and Reo are looking forward to the match despite their relationship barely breathing. The episode could be a revelation of Reo's true potential without relying upon Nagi's first-touch weapon.

Follow Us On