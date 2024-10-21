Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Popular anime, Blue Lock, based on the manga of the same name recently returned with a second season. The sequel is all set to release the next episode in the animation series. The previous episode witnessed the game between Team A and Team B reaching its conclusion. Isagi joined hands with Hiori and Nanase to coexist in the team after he identified the weak link between Rin and Shidou. This shift favoured his team as he scored the match-winning goal. Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1131 delayed: New release date, time and more

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4 release date and time

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4 will be released on Saturday, October 26 at 11:30 pm (JST). The episode will be simulcasted which should make it available to fans across the globe on the same day. The episode will be released on the streaming services on Sunday, October 27. Fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of the release of the next episode.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Saturday October 26 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Saturday October 26 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Saturday October 26 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Saturday October 26 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Saturday October 26 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday October 26 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday October 26 Australia Central Standard Time 12 am Sunday October 27

Where to watch Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4?

The latest episode of the anime will premiere on IM Animation which is the new programming block of TV Asahi. This will be followed by the anime airing on local networks such as Animax and AT-X and more. For international fans, the episode will be available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and more.

Also Read: Bleach TYBW part 3 episode 4: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

What to expect from Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 4?

The latest episode of the sequel will probably put the spotlight on Reo Mikage as he joins hands with Seishiro Nagi during the Third selection Tryout match between Team A and Team C. Nagi and Reo are looking forward to the match despite their relationship barely breathing. The episode could be a revelation of Reo's true potential without relying upon Nagi's first-touch weapon.