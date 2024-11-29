Menu Explore
Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Nov 29, 2024 10:38 PM IST

Read to know more about the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17.

The excitement is building as the next chapter of the popular manga series Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is set to drop, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what comes next and dropping the release date. To refresh your memory, the previous chapter saw Kashin Koji provide Shikamaru. the latter then sent Konohamaru, Sarada and Matsuki to work along with Yodo and Arayaat at the Sand Village to pull down the Divine Tress Matsuri and Ryu.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17 release date revealed.(@portalborutobr/X)
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17 release date revealed.(@portalborutobr/X)

Also Read: That crazy Dan Da Dan Ep 9 scene got you howling for more? Here's when Episode 10 will be out | Watch preview

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17 release date and time

The next chapter of the manga is set to be released in just a couple of weeks, on Friday, December 20 (JST) in Japan. Meanwhile, fans worldwide will be able to access the chapter on Thursday, December 19Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary depending on your location. To ensure you don’t miss out, it’s recommended to follow the schedule below for the precise timing of the release in your region.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amThursdayDecember 19
Eastern Daylight Time11 amThursdayDecember 19
British Summer Time4 pmThursdayDecember 19
Central European Summer Time5 pmThursdayDecember 19
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmThursdayDecember 19
Philippine Standard Time11 pmThursdayDecember 19
Japanese Standard Time12 amFridayDecember 20
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amFridayDecember 20

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

Also Read: One Piece, Dragon Ball and Pokemon anime icons take over Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17?

The upcoming episode will likely focus on Konohamaru, Sarada, Matsuki and others as they go after Boruto's accomplice, Koji and destroy one of his toads. If there is a stealth narrative in the next episode, fans can expect Konohamaru will fight the battle against Matsuri and Yodo meanwhile Araya will face Ryu. It is also yet to be seen which battle will be assisted by Sarada and Mitsuki.

 

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
