Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17: Exact release date, time and more

The excitement is building as the next chapter of the popular manga series Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is set to drop, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what comes next and dropping the release date. To refresh your memory, the previous chapter saw Kashin Koji provide Shikamaru. the latter then sent Konohamaru, Sarada and Matsuki to work along with Yodo and Arayaat at the Sand Village to pull down the Divine Tress Matsuri and Ryu. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17 release date revealed.(@portalborutobr/X)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17 release date and time

The next chapter of the manga is set to be released in just a couple of weeks, on Friday, December 20 (JST) in Japan. Meanwhile, fans worldwide will be able to access the chapter on Thursday, December 19Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary depending on your location. To ensure you don’t miss out, it’s recommended to follow the schedule below for the precise timing of the release in your region.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Thursday December 19 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Thursday December 19 British Summer Time 4 pm Thursday December 19 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Thursday December 19 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Thursday December 19 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Thursday December 19 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Friday December 20 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Friday December 20

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17?

The upcoming episode will likely focus on Konohamaru, Sarada, Matsuki and others as they go after Boruto's accomplice, Koji and destroy one of his toads. If there is a stealth narrative in the next episode, fans can expect Konohamaru will fight the battle against Matsuri and Yodo meanwhile Araya will face Ryu. It is also yet to be seen which battle will be assisted by Sarada and Mitsuki.