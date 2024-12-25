Menu Explore
Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Dec 25, 2024 02:41 AM IST

Read to know more about the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18.

The countdown begins! Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18 is set to drop soon, and it's shaping up to be an exciting instalment you won’t want to miss. While the manga's official website dropped the release date for the fans, let's recap the events of the previous chapter. Shikamaru convinced Konohamaru's team to follow his devious plan. His plan included Shinobi becoming friends with Divine Trees and betraying them in the process to collect their respective Thorn Soul Bulbs. Sarada and Mitsuki kept tabs on Ryu while Matsuri was followed by Konohamaru.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18 release date revealed.(@portalborutobr/X)
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18 release date revealed.(@portalborutobr/X)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18 release date and time

According to the official website of MANGA Plus, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at midnight (JST). For the world, the new chapter will be available on Monday, January 20. However, the exact time for the chapter drop will differ from region to region. Fans of the manga can follow the following table to catch the latest chapter before the spoilers.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amMondayJanuary 20
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amMondayJanuary 20
British Summer Time04:00 pmMondayJanuary 20
Central European Summer Time05:00 pmMondayJanuary 20
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmMondayJanuary 20
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmMondayJanuary 20
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amTuesdayJanuary 21
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amTuesdayJanuary 21

Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 18?

The upcoming chapter will primarily focus on the Sand Village where Ryu is led by Sarada and Mitsuki while Yodo and Araya are present there. It is likely that Yodo plans an attack on Ryu to collect her Thorn Soul Bulb. Meanwhile, Konohamaru tried to learn more about Matsuri to use her feelings to betray her. The chapter could also give an update on what Hura planned after buying books along with a separate status update on Kawaki and Amado's exchange.

