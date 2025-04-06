Menu Explore
Chainsaw Man Chapter 199: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 06, 2025 02:13 AM IST

Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 199.

After the jaw-dropping revelation of the Death Devil's true identity, fans of Chainsaw Man are eagerly awaiting the next chapter. According to the official MANGA Plus website, the highly anticipated Chapter 199 is set to deliver even more shocking twists and crucial details as it also announced its release date.

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 199 release date revealed.(mangaplus.shueisha/website)
The Chainsaw Man Chapter 199 release date revealed.(mangaplus.shueisha/website)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 199 release date and time

The official MANGA Plus website announced Chainsaw Man Chapter 199 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 12 AM JST in Japan. The chapter will be available to readers across the world on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The Since the release time may vary depending on the region, fans are advised to check the release schedule for their area to make sure they don't miss the highly anticipated new chapter.

TimezoneLocal date and time
Pacific Standard Time8AM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11AM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025
British Summer Time4PM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Central European Summer Time5PM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30PM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11PM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12AM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Australia Central Time12:30AM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 199?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 199?

In this upcoming chapter, it is anticipated that the story will explore the Death Devil's mysterious survival and her interactions with other key characters. The narrative may also delve into the broader implications of her existence and how it affects the world of Chainsaw Man. Additionally, the involvement of the War Devil Yoru could introduce new conflicts and deepen the mystery surrounding the Death Devil's role in the series.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
