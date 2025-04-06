Chainsaw Man Chapter 199: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
After the jaw-dropping revelation of the Death Devil's true identity, fans of Chainsaw Man are eagerly awaiting the next chapter. According to the official MANGA Plus website, the highly anticipated Chapter 199 is set to deliver even more shocking twists and crucial details as it also announced its release date.
Chainsaw Man Chapter 199 release date and time
The official MANGA Plus website announced Chainsaw Man Chapter 199 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 12 AM JST in Japan. The chapter will be available to readers across the world on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The Since the release time may vary depending on the region, fans are advised to check the release schedule for their area to make sure they don't miss the highly anticipated new chapter.
|Timezone
|Local date and time
|Pacific Standard Time
|8AM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025
|Eastern Standard Time
|11AM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025
|British Summer Time
|4PM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025
|Central European Summer Time
|5PM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025
|Indian Standard Time
|8:30PM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025
|Philippine Standard Time
|11PM, Tuesday, April 8, 2025
|Japanese Standard Time
|12AM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025
|Australia Central Time
|12:30AM, Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 199?
The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga.
What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 199?
In this upcoming chapter, it is anticipated that the story will explore the Death Devil's mysterious survival and her interactions with other key characters. The narrative may also delve into the broader implications of her existence and how it affects the world of Chainsaw Man. Additionally, the involvement of the War Devil Yoru could introduce new conflicts and deepen the mystery surrounding the Death Devil's role in the series.
