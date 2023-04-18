Collar x Malice -deep cover- anime movie part 1 release on May 26 - Everything we know so far

The Collar x Malice -deep cover- anime movie has fans of the original game on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the upcoming premiere of Part 1 on May 26. The promotional video and key visuals have given fans a glimpse of what to expect from the movie's characters, aesthetic, and soundtrack. However, some fans have expressed concern about the changes made to the story, and the inclusion of an anime-original character, Mitsuru Sowa, voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi. The Collar x Malice -deep cover- anime movie has fans of the original game on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the upcoming premiere of Part 1 on May 26.(Idea Factory, Studio Deen)

Collar x Malice game's intense plot promises a thrilling anime adaptation

The Collar x Malice game's plot is centred around a series of murders known as the "X-Day Incidents" that terrorize Shinjuku, with the player taking on the role of a young police officer who must save the city while dealing with the threat of a deadly collar around their neck. The game's popularity led to the development of the anime movie, which promises to bring an intense and thrilling story to life.

Anime-original character in Collar x Malice -deep cover- causes controversy among fans

However, the announcement of an anime-original character has caused some controversy among fans of the game. While Mitsuru Sowa may add a new dimension to the story, some fans are worried that the addition of a new character may deviate too far from the original plot and characters. Some have even voiced concerns that the addition of an anime-original character is a ploy to attract new viewers who may not be familiar with the game, at the expense of loyal fans.

Controversial choice of studio and staff for Collar x Malice anime movie

Another point of contention for fans is the choice of studio and staff for the production of the movie. Studio Deen has a mixed reputation among anime fans, with some praising their work on popular series like Rurouni Kenshin and The Seven Deadly Sins, while others criticize their work on subpar productions like Pupa and Fate/stay night. The choice of director and script composer also raised some eyebrows, with fans wondering if they will be able to faithfully adapt the game's intricate plot and characters.

Despite concerns, Collar x Malice anime movie excites fans with its original voice actors and gripping narrative

Despite the controversy, there is still a lot of excitement surrounding the Collar x Malice -deep cover- anime movie. The return of the game's original voice actors and the promise of an intense and thrilling story has fans eagerly awaiting the premiere of Part 1 on May 26. The inclusion of an anime-original character and the choice of studio and staff may be cause for concern, but fans are hopeful that the movie will live up to their expectations and do justice to the game's gripping narrative.