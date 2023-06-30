Demon Slayer fans get a taste of the next Arc with jaw-dropping Infinity Castle fan-animation

Demon Slayer continues to captivate fans with its thrilling storyline, and while the fourth season is eagerly awaited, one fan animator couldn't wait to showcase the upcoming arc. The Infinity Castle Arc promises to be a game-changer for Tanjiro and his allies, and this fan-made animation gives us a glimpse of the intense battles and high-stakes encounters that await our beloved characters. Demon Slayer season 4 is reportedly in production after a 70-minute-long final episode premiere of the show’s third season in Japan ((Aniplex USA/YouTube))

As the anime delves into the Hashira Training Arc, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu face their most challenging ordeal yet. Training alongside the elite members of the Demon Slayer Corps, they strive to become Hashira and, in doing so, unleash their full potential.

However, lurking in the shadows is the relentless demon lord Muzan, who seeks to capture Nezuko and harness her unique ability to withstand sunlight. With Muzan's insatiable hunger for power, Tanjiro's sister is in grave danger.

The fan animation offers a thrilling sneak peek into the upcoming battles against formidable demons that the anime has yet to reveal. While Tanjiro and his friends have faced terrifying adversaries in the past, the true strength of the demons lurking in the shadows has yet to be fully unleashed. Luckily, the Hashira will lend their formidable skills and power to aid our heroes in their fight against evil.

Although the exact release date of the fourth season of Demon Slayer has yet to be announced, production is underway, promising an epic continuation of the series. The Infinity Castle Arc will serve as a pivotal point in the story, setting the stage for the final showdown that will determine the fate of our beloved characters and the future of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Also read | Will ‘Demon Slayer’ be renewed? All about the future of the anime series

As fans eagerly await the thrilling conclusion, the upcoming events in Demon Slayer will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the anime world. With each passing arc, the stakes rise higher, the battles grow more intense, and the journey becomes even more unforgettable.